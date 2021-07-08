Auto/Motorsports Racing

Xfinity: Credit Karma Money 250 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

FIA Formula E: Round 10 3 p.m. CBSSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 6:30 p.m. FS2

Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World SRX 7 p.m. CBS

Major League Baseball

Toronto at Tampa Bay noon MLBN

Oakland at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW

Oakland at Texas 3 p.m. FS1

NY Yankees at Houston 6 p.m. FOX

Big3 Basketball

Week 1: Las Vegas noon CBS

International Basketball

USA vs. Nigeria 7 p.m. NBCSN

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles 7 a.m. NBCSN

Stage 15: Céret to Andorra la Vella, 119 miles 5:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series

Guaranteed Rate at Lake Champlain 7 a.m. FS1

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Collingwood at Richmond 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA: Scottish Open 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA: John Deere Classic noon GOLF

American Century Championship 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

PGA: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. CBS

LPGA: Marathon Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Champions: U.S. Senior Open 3 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Marathon Classic 8 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC 5 p.m. NBCSN

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 264 Early Prelims 5 p.m. ESPN

UFC 264 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN

Rugby

NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown 4:30 a.m. FS2

IRU: Cell C at British and Irish 10 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao 4:30 p.m. FS2

Copa América Final: Argentina vs. Brazil 7 p.m. FS1

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago 9:30 p.m. FS1

Tennis

Hamburg European Open SF 5 a.m. TENNIS

Wimbledon Ladies Final 8 a.m. ESPN

Hamburg European Open Final 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS

Variety

ESPYS 7 p.m. ABC

Radio

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

