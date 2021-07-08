Auto/Motorsports Racing
Xfinity: Credit Karma Money 250 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
FIA Formula E: Round 10 3 p.m. CBSSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1 6:30 p.m. FS2
Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World SRX 7 p.m. CBS
Major League Baseball
Toronto at Tampa Bay noon MLBN
Oakland at Texas 3 p.m. BSSW
Oakland at Texas 3 p.m. FS1
NY Yankees at Houston 6 p.m. FOX
Big3 Basketball
Week 1: Las Vegas noon CBS
International Basketball
USA vs. Nigeria 7 p.m. NBCSN
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan, 114 miles 7 a.m. NBCSN
Stage 15: Céret to Andorra la Vella, 119 miles 5:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series
Guaranteed Rate at Lake Champlain 7 a.m. FS1
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Collingwood at Richmond 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA: Scottish Open 6 a.m. GOLF
PGA: John Deere Classic noon GOLF
American Century Championship 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
PGA: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. CBS
LPGA: Marathon Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Champions: U.S. Senior Open 3 p.m. GOLF
LPGA: Marathon Classic 8 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC 5 p.m. NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 264 Early Prelims 5 p.m. ESPN
UFC 264 Prelims 7 p.m. ESPN
Rugby
NRL: Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown 4:30 a.m. FS2
IRU: Cell C at British and Irish 10 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
Gold Cup: El Salvador vs Curaçao 4:30 p.m. FS2
Copa América Final: Argentina vs. Brazil 7 p.m. FS1
Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago 9:30 p.m. FS1
Tennis
Hamburg European Open SF 5 a.m. TENNIS
Wimbledon Ladies Final 8 a.m. ESPN
Hamburg European Open Final 5 a.m. (Sun) TENNIS
Variety
ESPYS 7 p.m. ABC
Radio
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)