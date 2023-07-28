SATURDAY

Auto Racing

F1: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

F1: Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race 9:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula E: Hankook London E-Prix 11 a.m. CBS

NHRA: Qualifying 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Cook Out 400 Qualifying 11:30 a.m. USA

Xfinity: The Henry 180 2 p.m. NBC

Trucks: The Worldwide Express 250 6:30 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Toronto 2 p.m. MLB

Detroit at Miami 3 p.m. FS1

Tampa Bay at Houston 6 p.m. FOX

Texas at San Diego 7:30 p.m. BSSW

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. MLBN

The Basketball Tournament

Louisville Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2

West Virginia Regional 1 p.m. ESPN2

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series 7 a.m. FS1

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship 4:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship 8:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Senior British Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour: The 3M Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour: The 3M Open 2 p.m. CBS

U.S. Junior Amateur 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Champ. 4:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live noon FS2

Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 2 p.m. FOX

Saratoga Live 5 p.m. FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts 6 p.m. ESPN

UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ABC

UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Men

CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa 6 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Women’s World Cup

Sweden vs. Italy 2:30 a.m. FS1

France vs. Brazil 5 a.m. FS1

Panama vs. Jamaica 7:30 a.m. FOX

South Korea vs. Morocco 11:30 p.m. FOX

Switzerland vs. New Zealand 2 a.m. (Sun) FOX

Norway vs. Philippines 2 a.m. (Sun) FS1

Germany vs. Colombia 4:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

High School Softball

Amateur 18-U PGF: Championship 2 p.m. ESPNU

Senior All-American Game: East vs. West 9 p.m. ESPNU

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

F1: MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN

FIM Motocross: MXGP 8 a.m. CBSSN

Formula E: Hankook London E-Prix 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying 1:30 p.m. FS1

FIM Superbike World Championship 2 p.m. CNBC

NASCAR Cup: Cook Out 400 2 p.m. USA

NHRA: DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals 3 p.m. FOX

FIM Motocross: The MX2 10 p.m. CBSSN

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Toronto 11:05 a.m. Peacock

Milwaukee at Atlanta 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Tampa Bay at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at San Diego 3 p.m. BSSW

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers 3:30 p.m. MLBN

NY Yankees at Baltimore 6 p.m. ESPN

Youth Baseball

The Hank Aaron Invitational 7 p.m. MLBN

Big3 Basketball

Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston noon CBS

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Los Angeles 3 p.m. ESPN

The Basketball Tournament

West Virginia Quarterfinal 3 p.m. ESPN2

Fishing

Bassmaster Elite Series 7 a.m. FS1

Pro Football

NFL: Texans 360 7:30 a.m. BSSW

NFL: Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

LPGA Tour: Amundi Evian Championship 4:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Senior British Open 7:30 a.m. CNBC

PGA Tour Champions: Senior British Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour: 3M Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour: 3M Open 2 p.m. CBS

Rodeo

PBR: Camping World Teams Series 11 a.m. CBS

Softball, Athletes Unlimited

Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney 11 a.m. ESPN2

Soccer: Men

Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Brentford 11 a.m. USA

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Fulham 1:30 p.m. NBC

Club Friendly: Bor. Dortmund vs. Man. United 7:55 p.m. ESPN2

Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women’s World Cup

Switzerland vs. New Zealand 2 a.m. FOX

Norway vs. Philippines 2 a.m. FS1

Germany vs. Colombia 4:30 a.m. FS1

Japan vs. Spain 2 a.m. (Mon) FOX

Costa Rica vs. Zambia 2 a.m. (Mon) FS1

Canada vs. Australia 5 a.m. (Mon) FOX

Ireland vs. Nigeria 5 a.m. (Mon) FS1

Swimming

FINA: World Swimming Championships 4 p.m. NBC

 