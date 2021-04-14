College Baseball

Michigan at Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU

Clemson at Miami 6 p.m. ACCN

Vanderbilt at Tennessee 6 p.m. ESPNU

Connecticut at Creighton 6 p.m. FS2

Mississippi at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN

Abilene Christian at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLBN

Baltimore at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Seattle 9 p.m. AT&T-SW2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Indiana at Utah 2 p.m. NBATV

LA Clippers at Philadelphia 6:15 p.m. ESPN

Denver at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

New York at Dallas 8:30 p.m. BSSW

New York at Dallas 8:35 p.m. ESPN

Figure Skating

ISU: The World Team Trophy 5 p.m. NBCSN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Austrian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Champions Tour: Chubb Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

College Softball

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN

Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

Recommended for You


 