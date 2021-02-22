College Baseball

VMI at Virginia 2 p.m. ACCN

College Basketball: Men

Saint Louis at VCU 5 p.m. CBSSN

Notre Dame at Louisville 6 p.m. ACCN

Florida at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Michigan St. 6 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW

LSU at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN

Penn St. at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at Villanova 7 p.m. CBSSN

Kansas at Texas 8 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Connecticut at Georgetown 8 p.m. FS1

Washington at Arizona St. 8 p.m. PAC12N

Mississippi at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Women

Iowa at Maryland noon BTN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT

Portland at Denver 9 p.m. TNT

Pro Basketball: NBA G-League

Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester 2 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington 6 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Southampton at Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Tennis

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier noon TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 6:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Purdue at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Recommended for You


 