Auto Racing

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Xfinity: Henry 180 Qualifying 11 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Quik Trip Practice 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Xfinity: Henry 180 1:30 p.m. NBC

Lucas Oil Motocross: RedBud National 4 p.m. NBCSN

Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World SRX 7 p.m. CBS

IndyCar: Honda 200 Qualifying 7 p.m. NBCSN

Major League Baseball

NY Mets at NY Yankees noon MLBN

San Diego at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1

Houston at Cleveland 6 p.m. FOX

Texas at Seattle 9 p.m. BSSW

San Francisco at Arizona 9 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G6: Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. TNT

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Washington at New York noon CBSSN

Connecticut at Indiana noon NBATV

Boxing

Super Featherweights: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 8 p.m. SHO

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 8: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Carlton at Fremantle 4:30 a.m. FS2

Pro Football: NFL

Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBC

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC 11 a.m. NBC

PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC 2 p.m. NBCSN

Rugby

Seattle at San Diego 2 p.m. CBSSN

IRU: Emirates at British and Irish 10 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

EURO QF: Czech Republic vs. Denmark 10:30 a.m. ESPN

EURO QF: Ukraine vs. England 1:30 p.m. ABC

MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC 4 p.m. ESPN

Copa América QF: Uruguay vs. Colombia 5 p.m. FS2

USL: Sacramento at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN2

Copa América QF: Uruguay vs. Colombia (JIP) 6 p.m. FS1

USL: Austin Bold FC at San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. BSSW+

Copa América QF: Argentina vs. Ecuador 8 p.m. FS1

Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana 8:30 p.m. FS2

Strong Man’s Competition

SBD World’s Strongest Man: Qualifying, Finals 1 p.m. CBS

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 7 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN

Water Polo: Women

U.S. vs. Russia 7 p.m. ESPNU

