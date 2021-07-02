Auto Racing
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Practice 3 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
Xfinity: Henry 180 Qualifying 11 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Quik Trip Practice 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Xfinity: Henry 180 1:30 p.m. NBC
Lucas Oil Motocross: RedBud National 4 p.m. NBCSN
Superstar Racing Experience: Camping World SRX 7 p.m. CBS
IndyCar: Honda 200 Qualifying 7 p.m. NBCSN
Major League Baseball
NY Mets at NY Yankees noon MLBN
San Diego at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1
Houston at Cleveland 6 p.m. FOX
Texas at Seattle 9 p.m. BSSW
San Francisco at Arizona 9 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
East G6: Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. TNT
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Washington at New York noon CBSSN
Connecticut at Indiana noon NBATV
Boxing
Super Featherweights: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 8 p.m. SHO
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 8: Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 94 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Carlton at Fremantle 4:30 a.m. FS2
Pro Football: NFL
Texans 360 10 a.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS
Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races noon FS1
America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBC
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC 11 a.m. NBC
PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC 2 p.m. NBCSN
Rugby
Seattle at San Diego 2 p.m. CBSSN
IRU: Emirates at British and Irish 10 p.m. NBCSN
Soccer: Men
EURO QF: Czech Republic vs. Denmark 10:30 a.m. ESPN
EURO QF: Ukraine vs. England 1:30 p.m. ABC
MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC 4 p.m. ESPN
Copa América QF: Uruguay vs. Colombia 5 p.m. FS2
USL: Sacramento at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN2
Copa América QF: Uruguay vs. Colombia (JIP) 6 p.m. FS1
USL: Austin Bold FC at San Antonio FC 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Copa América QF: Argentina vs. Ecuador 8 p.m. FS1
Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana 8:30 p.m. FS2
Strong Man’s Competition
SBD World’s Strongest Man: Qualifying, Finals 1 p.m. CBS
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 7 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round 1 p.m. ESPN
Water Polo: Women
U.S. vs. Russia 7 p.m. ESPNU