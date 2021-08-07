LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 11-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2020 Record: 10-10
Top Returning Players: Jakayla Morrow (80 kills, 35 blocks) … Brayleigh Mitchell (114 kills) … GeCamrie Duffie … Amirah Alexander
Newcomers to Watch: Kyra Taylor … Kennedy Jeffrey
You Can Count On: ”High energy, high intensity and playing with a purpose.” - Jackson
Needs Work: “Communication and teamwork.” - Jackson
Did You Know: Jackson is 267-216 in her coaching career, including a 233-179 mark at Longview … The Lady Lobos return seven athletes from the 2020 roster, which went 7-5 in district play … Assistant coach Sarah Ashcraft is a graduate of Arkansas Tech, where she earned All-American honors … Kaitlyn Adams, a former Lady Lobo who played at Louisiana Tech, is also on the staff. Adams set the Tech school-record with 31 kills against Oral Roberts University
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Coldiron
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2020 Record: 4-14
Top Returning Players: Jamaya Davis (283 digs, 23 aces) … Carmen Chatman (220 assists, 136 digs, 26 kills) … Jalen Scroggins (64 kills, 33 blocks, 25 aces)
You Can Count On: “A positive, high energy team with a fierce tenacity to not let a ball hit the floor.” - Coldiron
Needs Work: “We need to work on fine-tuning both offense and defense. We will have several new players coming into varsity, so it will take time to get everyone operating together as smoothly as we would like.” - Coldiron
Did You Know: The Lady Pirates finished 3-10 in district play last season … Members of Pine Tree’s Class of 1947 meet each morning at a local Whataburger for breakfast
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Tara Wait
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2020 Record: 12-7
Top Returning Players: Ayden McDermott … Emma Rogers … Brooke Grissom … Mallory Pyle … Riley Rodriguez … Cate Thomas … Olivia Simmons … Maci Nelson
Newcomers to Watch: Lauren Pyle
You Can Count On: “Great chemistry and an extremely talented group. They have all the tools we need to be successful. We just have to put it in play.” - Wait
Needs Work: “More options on offense and being smarter in pressure situations.” – Wait, who is 85-74 in her coaching career, is in her first season at Hallsville. She was the setter for White Oak when the Ladynecks won the school’s only volleyball state championship back in 2010. In two state tournament matches that season, she had 63 assists and 18 digs. White Oak finished 131-5 during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as a player
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Allen
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2020 Record: 8-12
Top Returning Players: Isabella Emery (127 digs, 11 aces, 94% server) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (223 assists, 122 digs, 30 kills) … Mahogani Wilson (0.173 hitting percentage, 37% kill rate, 19 blocks
Newcomers to Watch: Claire Abney … Are’Anna Gill
You Can Count On: “Our team competing and having the stamina and fight during intense matches. The girls have grown physically and mentally this summer. We have been working in SAC and SSI sessions, but nothing like getting back on the court.” - Allen
Needs Work: “Finding the right chemistry/rotations. We have a lot of options as far as where people can play. It’s going to be a matter of finding the right fit for the team.” - Allen
Did You Know: Marshall will be starting a youth program – Little bumpers for girls in grades 3-6. The players will practice for an hour Thursday nights and play on Saturday mornings
MOUNT PLEASANT
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Melody Herron
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2020 Record: 1-13 (distrct)
Top Returning Players: Trinitee Brannon … Hadleigh Mays … Ladi’Roliairty Gureca … Genesis Roberson … Paris Beard … Jordyn Hargrave
Newcomers to Watch: Marianna Gonzalez
You Can Count On: “Great effort and attitudes. These kids have almost all had quality playing time at the varsity level, so I am anticipating that with this being my third year we will start seeing some of our hard work in the weight room and conditioning come into fruition on the court.” - Herron
Needs Work: “We are small at the net, so we will have to be extremely scrappy on defense. We will have to do a good job on our serve receive and be smart with our ball placement to score offensively.” - Herron
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Melissa Trotter-Hardy
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2020 Record: 10-7
Top Returning Players: Jaycee Kennedy
Newcomers to Watch: Isabella Cherry … Valeria Perez … Ashanti Northcross
Did You Know: Nine of Texas High’s 10 wins last season (9-3) came in district play … Trotter-Hardy has a career coaching record of 335-270
TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Claudia Viramontes
District: 16-5A (Whitehouse, Huntsville, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches)
2020 Record: 6-15
Top Returning Players: Takaisha Hunter … Kristen Williams
You Can Count On: “Going into the season, I can count on my team to be united.” - Viramontes
Needs Work: “We are a relatively young team, which means we have room for improvement in many areas, but one of the things we need to work on is our chemistry on the court and knowing each others strengths and areas of improvement.” - Viramontes
Did You Know: Viramontes, who graduated from John Tyler High School, was an interim head coach last season – leading the Lady Lions to a 5-5 record in district play
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy)
2020 Record: 18-13
Top Returning Players: Carolann Bowles (305 kills, 24 blocks, 82 digs, 12 aces) … Molly Seale (175 kills, 17 blocks, 325 digs, 38 aces) … Mia Traylor (729 assists, 226 digs, 58 aces, 63 kills) … Abby Caron (127 kills, 54 blocks) … Carli Manasse (125 kills, 25 blocks)
You Can Count On: “High-powered offense.” - Harbison
Needs Work: “Serve receive.” - Harbison
Did You Know: Harbison has a 225-156 record as a head coach … Spring Hill last advanced to the regional tournament in 2015
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
Top Returning Players: Ashton Vallery … Bryonne Brooks … Jasmine Vasquez … Cailey Brown
Newcomers to Watch: Maleah Thurmond … Summer Hayden-Epps … Alana Mumphrey … Isaabell Witt
You Can Count On: “The Lady Bulldogs will dig in and fight. Our district is pretty tough, and it’ll be an all-out fight to the end.” - Harris
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Keasa Bonds
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Cumberland Academy, Bullard, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2020 record: 11-16
Top Returning Players: Taylor Lybrand … Taylor Helton … ty’Ehsa Mosley … Ally Brooks … Camille Freeman … Jaci Taylor … Kara Washington … Libby Rockey
Newcomers to Watch: Ty’Ra Mosley … Abbey Everitt … Addison Standley … Kate Charlo
You Can Count On: “High energy and competitiveness.” - Bonds
Needs Work: “Adjusting to a new system and trusting the process.” - Bonds
Did You Know: Bonds, in her first season at Henderson, has a career coaching record of 31-22
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jessica Dimsdle
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2020 Record: 27-1
Top Returning Players: Brenley Philen (88 kills, 39 blocks) … Alondra Romero (79 kills, 14 blocks, 169 digs
You Can Count On: “My girls working so hard. I’m very impressed with their desire to get better and work as a team. We have plenty to work on, but their attitudes and work ethic is great.” – Dimsdle
BULLARD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Cristy O’Bannon
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Cumberland Academy, Henderson)
2020 record: 20-6
Top returning players: Emily Bochow (232 kills, 57 blocks, 44 aces, 36 digs) … Olivia Anderson
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Clark … Campbell Clark
You can count on: “Tough serving.” O’Bannon
Needs work: “Understanding of the game strategy due to a lot of new players to the varsity level.” – O’Bannon
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Judith Harris
District: 15-4A (Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar, Paris, Pleasant Grove, Pittsburg)
2020 Record: 24-5
Top Returning Players: Madyson Tate (103 kills, 36 blocks) … Karlye Johnston (205 kills, 20 blocks) … Kirsten Waller (148 kills, 41 blocks) … Abbey Bradshaw (75 kills, 68 blocks) … Lesley Jones (45 kills, 30 blocks) … Jaycee Harris (28 aces, 160 digs, 502 assists)
You Can Count On: “Gilmer will stay hungry through the season. We had a great season last year, but know we have another chance to make a deep run.” - Harris
Needs Work: “The focus before the season begins will be defense. Last year we had a dynamic duo all-state defensive pair. You rarely get one defensive player, let alone two players of that caliber, and to lose both in the same year is going to take some work to rebuild our defense.” - Harris
Did You Know: Harris has a career record of 99-83
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Kaylee Morgan
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2020 Record: 7-13
Top Returning Players: Natalie Styles … Chelsey Blalock … Elyssia Lemelle
Newcomers to Watch: Gabbi Brown … Brooklyn Scrofani
You Can Count On: “Aggressive players who compete every point.” - Morgan
Needs Work: “Confidence and communication.” - Morgan
Did You Know: Morgan, in her first season as a head coach, inherits eight returning players from 2020
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Amy Collvins
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Pittsburg, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
2020 Record: 18-6
Top Returning Players: Lexi Snyder … Hallie Lipham … Harleigh O’Neal … Rose Anderson
You Can Count On: “We have experience going into the 2021 season with all the varsity playing in 2020.” Collvins
Needs Work: “Playing as a unit.” - Collvins
Did You Know: Collvins has a career coaching record of 247-151
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Dawn Stewart
District: 17-4A (Center, Jasper, Rusk, Palestine)
2020 Record: 17-10
Top Returning Players: Faith Kruebbe … Makhai Lewis … Sadie Smith … Jakyra Roberts … Mara Hodges … Erin Dodge … Taylnn Williams
Newcomers to Watch: Zakyra Myers … Jaycee Soape
You Can Count On: “We will play hard and compete with enthusiasm. We have an experienced group coming back from the regional quarterfinalist team. They are hungry and putting in the work.” - Stewart
Needs Work: “Consistency and winning those 50/50 balls.” - Stewart
Did You Know: Stewart has a career record of 280-128 … Carthage has won three straight district championships
CENTER
Mascot: Lady Roughriders
Coach: Madison Holyfield
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Rusk, Jasper, Palestine)
Top Returning Players: Shakaidria Hubbard
Newcomers to Watch: Kaylee Cox … May Johnson
You Can Count On: “The players try to be coachable and adapt to the tips we give them in efforts to improve their game.” - Holyfield
Needs Work: “Transition time during rallies, urgency in going to base to reset and communication throughout the entire rally.” - Holyfield
VAN
Mascot: Vandals
Coach: Ashton Carpenter
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Athens, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point)
2020 Record: 16-12
Top Returning Players: Maci Jones (184 kills, 66 digs, 34 blocks, 14 aces) … Ashlyn Lloyd (40 digs, 16 kills, 16 assists) … Bella Thompson (237 assists, 205 digs, 149 kills, 17 aces) … Madison Batie (308 assists, 121 digs, 28 aces)
Newcomers to Watch: Caitlyn Stanfield … Claire Rose
You Can Count On: “Strong defense and serving.” - Carpenter
Needs Work: “We graduated six seniors, so we are definitely looking for girls to step into some roles/positions.” - Carpenter
Did You Know: Van will be playing its games on a new gym floor this season
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Carolee Musick
District: 15-3A (Gladewater, Sabine, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
2020 Record: 21-5
Top Returning Players: Lexi Baker (43 aces, 151 service points, 256 kills, 277 receptions, 19 blocks, 217 digs) … Ashlyn Eynon … Kaylee Wilkinson (111 digs) … Brazie Croft (62 aces, 184 digs) … Emma Hill (582 assists, 100 digs) …Anna Iske … Emma Nix … Mallory McKinney … Makenzie Rankin
Newcomers to Watch: Calee Carter … Addison Clinkscales
You Can Count On: “We will be team-oriented and supportive of each other at all times. We have some gaps to fill from last year’s seniors leaving, but this mindset will allow them to progress quickly. I totally believe in our potential.” - Musick
Needs Work: “We will have to fill a middle blockers spot and a libero spot. I believe they will progress quickly with a few games under their belt.” - Musick
Did You Know: Musick has a career coaching record of 784-248, including a 610-143 record at White Oak … She has led the Ladynecks to the UIL State Tournament six times, winning a Class 2A state title in 2010
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Courtney Olbert
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
2020 Record: 28-2
Top Returning Players: Aubree McCann … Maddie Furrh … Ally Gresham
Newcomers to Watch: Bella Shaw … Kylee Longhofer … Kathryn Dalby
You Can Count On: “These girls will always find a way to get it done, and done well. They are extremely driven and motivated.” - Olbert
Needs Work: “With a lot of underclassmen stepping into new roles this year, to prepare for district we will focus on fundamentals and being versatile.” - Olbert
Did You Know: Sabine’s current senior players have not lost a match on their home court
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Andee Poteet
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, New Diana, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
2020 Record: 2-24
Top Returning Players: JaKiyah Bell … Gracie George … Alexis Boyd
Newcomers to Watch: Hadassah Balcorta … Alise Garner … Zandrea Tyeskie … Kiyona Parker
You Can Count On: “Winning games this year. These girls have such a strong work ethic and want to give it everything they have.” - Poteet
Needs Work: “Communication as a team. We will be incorporating drills that involve talking.” - Poteet
Did You Know: Gladewater will play in a remodeled gymnasium this season
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Kelly Ridge
District: 15-3A (Gladewater, White Oak, Sabine, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City)
2020 Record: 14-15
Top Returning Players: Taylor Garrett (201 kills, 34 blocks, 65 digs) … LiAnn James (96.5% server, 143 digs) … Torri Ward (198 kills, 263 digs)
Newcomers to Watch: Peyton Abernathy … Addison Ridge
You Can Count On: “Although we graduated five seniors, the majory of our returning players were key elements to last year’s success. With a strong underclassman group to add to our returners, as well as a returning head coach, the foundation has been established. Building up from this point on.” - Ridge
Needs Work: “Communication and energy. We can overcome a lot of obstacles if we can master the energy game.” - Ridge
Did You Know: Ridge has a career record of 156-135-1 … Assistant Jami McAfee is the daughter of longtime New Diana coach (2001-2012) NaNette Sampson
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Haley Blackstone
District: 15-3A (Sabine, Daingerfield, New Diana, Hughes Springs, White Oak)
Top Returning Players: Jacee Burks … Victoria Jones … Tori Cummins
Newcomers to Watch: Josie Reynolds
You Can Count On: “Cohesiveness among our team. This year is a rebuilding season, but the younger grouip of girls work well together as a whole on the court and show great natural leadership. Our two seniors are dedicated to their last season and have taken the younger players under their wing.” - Blackstone
Needs Work: “The girls have a new coach, and overall it is going to take them time to adjust to the new program. We need to work on just being able to recognize change and adapt to the new normal.” - Blackstone
Did You Know: Blackstone, in her first year as a head coach and teacher, will also be the head 8th grade basketball coach and an assistant track coach this year
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: John Walker
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Sabine, Daingerfield, New Diana)
2020 Record: 13-9
Top Returning Players: Emma McKinney … Cori Johnson
Newcomers to Watch: Bella McKinney … Alyssa Baxter
You Can Count On: “Experience returning with seven of nine players back from last season’s varsity team.” - Walker
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Jeramy White
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Hughes Springs, Ore City, Sabine, Daingerfield, New Diana)
Top Returning Players: Diamond Jeter … Ashlyn Bruce … Karley Nix … Genesis Allen … Kylah Haley
You Can Count On: “Bringing energy and never quitting.” - White
Needs Work: “Communicating and moving on defense.” – White
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Leven Barker
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)
2020 Record: 24-5
Top Returning Players: Abby Sorenson … Kaylei Stroud … Kerrigan Biggs … Macy Brown … Summer Dancy-Vasquez … Kenzi Greenwood
You Can Count On: “A veteran team. All of the girls listed above have seven playoff games under their belt. Nerves should not be a problem. The one word all coaches look for, consistency. That’s what we will be counting on.” - Barker
Needs Work: “Leadership. Our only senior that we lost was our leader. We will need to find those leaders early with the preseason schedule we are playing. Going to two 5A and one 6A tournament, we will find out quickly what we need to work on. We need to learn to play hard at all times. If this team does that, we will have a great year.” - Barker
Did You Know: Barker has a career record of 653-249, and needs 16 wins to give him at least 100 victories at four different schools. He is 84-22 at Tatum, and won at least 100 games at Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage to go along with 70 at Crockett
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Yellowjackets
Coach: Crystal O’Brien
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom, Arp)
Top Returning Players: Morgan Shaw … Kelsey O’Brien … Breanne Beavers
Newcomers to Watch: Ava Hennigan … Kerrigan Love … Kylie Stephens
You Can Count On: “We are a young and motivated team. The girls are hard workers and great teammates.” – O’Brien
Needs Work: “We are missing experience at the varsity level. We have a chance to have three freshmen starters.” – O’Brien
WASKOM
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Melinda Bowden
District: 16-3A (Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Arp)
Top Returning Players: Catherine Bailey … Alaina Dyson … Isabelle Phillips … Anna Claire Reeves … LaDaija Thomas
Newcomers to Watch: Jaynai Miles … Ellen Nuner
You Can Count On: “Our girls will play with heart and hustle.” - Bowden
Needs Work: “We don’t have a lot of depth, so some girls are learning new positions this season.” - Bowden
Did You Know: Bowden is returning to coaching after an eight-year hiatus, and will be coaching her daughter, Alaina Dyson
ARP
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Billy Holcomb
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup)
2020 Record: 9-25
Top Returning Players: Ashlee Lopez … Kyia Horton … Madison Evans … Abby Nichols
Newcomers to Watch: Madi Birdsong … Kayleigh Odom … Arianna Padron
You Can Count On: “Defense, hustle, competitiveness.” - Holcomb
Needs Work: “Experience.” - Holcomb
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Dena Martin
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Mineola, Winona)
2020 Record: 22-3
Top Returning Players: Jenci Seahorn … Lanie Trimble … Lillie Jones … Danielle Ison
Newcomers to Watch: Grace Kalenak … Rendi Seahorn
You Can Count On: “Hard work from every single Harmony player. We will have heart and hustle every single time we step on the court. This is a completely new Harmony team this year. We had a successful year last year, and you can count on us working hard to get back to a top regional team.” - Martin
Did You Know: Martin, who graduated from Harmony, helped lead the Lady Eagles to a 68-9 record and back-to-back trips to the UIL State Tournament during her junior and senior seasons
MP CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Lady Red Devils
Coach: Steve Trussell
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Quitman, Mount Vernon, Mineola, Winona)
2020 Record: 15-7
Top Returning Players: Maya Daniel … Blake Lick … Rylee Hutchings … Hannah Rae … Kaylee Tompkins
Newcomers to Watch: Kiera Hawkins
You Can Count On: “Experience, playing hard, hitting and blocking.” - Trussell
Needs Work: “Passing, setting, learning a new system and terminology.” - Trussell
Did You Know: Trussell returns to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill after spending the previous seven seasons at Paul Pewitt as head girls basketball coach. In his previous stint as head volleyball coach from 2008-2013 at MPCH, he led the Lady Red Devils to their first two district titles in school history and the team made the playoffs five times in six seasons. He has a career coaching record of 149-78
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Brahmas
Coach: Engra Patt-Mason
District: 14-3A (Atlanta, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)
2020 Record: 2-12 (district)
Top Returning Players: Ashtyn Boyd … Makayla Jackson … Amiya Hill … Natalie Cobb … Makenzie Bottoms … Ja’Mesea Hill
Newcomers to Watch: Taliyah Brown … Aubrey Neuman … Lindsey MacKay
You Can Count On: “These young ladies have been working through various adversities this summer, such as injuries, illnesses, prior engagements, etc.” – Patt-Mason
Needs Work: “We need to work on unity in order to be successful.” – Patt-mason
ATLANTA
Mascot: Rabbits
Coach: Quen Banks
District: 14-3A (Paul Pewitt, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Redwater, Queen City)
2020 Record: 15-5
Top Returning Players: Destinee Wells … Kaylon Partain … Kym Sheppard … Keymya Smith
Newcomers to Watch: Kinlee Hamilton … Alley Jefferson … Rylie Pattillo … AnneMarie Hanner
You Can Count On: “Trust, and putting up a block.” - Banks
Needs Work: “Chemistry, more talk and covering.” - Banks
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cherry Downs
District: 20-2A (Garrison, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2020 Record: 31-3
Top Returning Players: Kinsley Rivers … M.J. Liles … Avery Morris … Amber Harris … Sophie Elliott … Karissa McDowell
Newcomers to Watch: Aubrey Klingler … Laney Jones
You Can Count On: “Our 2021 Ladycats have put in a great deal of time on bonding and playing as a team. They know each other well when it comes to the court.” - Downs
Needs Work: “I look forward to watching our team settle into their positiosn and working to communicate better.” - Downs
Did You Know: Rivers is a four-year varsity starter and a key player on Beckville’s 2018 state title team … Downs has compiled a 310-61 coaching record
OVERTON
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Rickey Hammontree
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Leverett’s Chapel, Union Grove, Hawkins, Carlisle, Union Hill)
2020 Record: 7-14
Top Returning Players: Mary Fenter (115 kills, 47 aces) … Kaley McMillian (105 kills, 154 assists, 225 digs, 66 aces) … Kayla Nobles … Alex Brown
Newcomers to Watch: Chloe Laws … Makayla Gurley … Avery Smith … Ne’Kila Weir
You Can Count On: “Good work ethic and 100% effort.” - Hammontree
Needs Work: “With two players out with injuries, we will be looking to find a new team chemistry for 2021.” - Hammontree
Did You Know: Hammontree has a 469-360 coaching record
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Jessica Sobey
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Overton, Carlisle, Leverett’s Chapel, Hawkins, Union Hill)
2020 Record: 13-13
Top Returning Players: Calle Minter (619 assists) … Brylie Arnold (179 kills, 49 blocks) … Breaunna Derrick (59 kills, 45 aces, 174 digs) … Allie McCartney (166 digs, 50 aces)
Newcomers to Watch: MaRyiah Francis … Shemaiah Johnson
You Can Count On: “Putting the ball away. Our hitters have been working continuously this summer finding the connections with our setters.” - Sobey
Needs Work: “We need to work on finding our places on defense on the floor. We struggle with where to go and when to get there.” - Sobey
Did You Know: Sobey is a first-time varsity coach, but she has been the Ladycats’ assistant coach since 2018
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Overton, Carlisle, Leverett’s Chapel, Hawkins, Union Hill)
2020 Record: 12-16
Top Returning Players: Avery Brooks (257 kills, 94 aces, 169 digs, 242 receptions) … Sydney Chamberlain (21 kills, 87 aces, 323 digs, 515 receptions) … Samantha Coleman (28 kills, 53 aces, 77 digs, 137 receptions
Newcomers to Watch: Brady Colby … Alison Yohn
You Can Count On: “My team will always bring the energy and heart to any gym we step into. There is something about this group of girls that is special. We are excited about the season.” - Mackey
Needs Work: “With losing some key players from last year’s team, there will be players that will have to fill those shoes in a big way. I have confidence they will be able to do that.” - Mackey
Did You Know: Mackey is also Union Grove’s head softball coach
HAWKINS
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Christy McQueen
District: 19-2A (Union Gove, Big Sandy, Overton, Carlisle, Leverett’s Chapel, Union Hill)
2020 Record: 22-6
Top Returning Players: Makena Warren (200 kills, 40 blocks, 205 digs) … Lynli Dacus … Jordyn Warren
Newcomers to Watch: Trinity Hawkins … Laney Wilson … Taetum Smith
You Can Count On: “This team has great chemistry and works hard for one another. It is important that they see success in each other. They truly are the definition of a team.” - McQueen
Needs Work: “We will need to work on utilizing every player on the team and finding a way to score, even when we are in a bind.” - McQueen
Did You Know: Dacus and Warren combined to dish out more than 1,000 assists last season … McQueen has a career coaching record of 53-15
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Natkeshia Raibon
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Overton, Carlisle, Hawkins, Union Hill)
2020 Record: 4-16
Top Returning Players: Jasmin Chavez … Ashila Smith … Gracie Warren … Jalynn Peery … Jakeline Avalos … Bailea Reeves … Jayden Pierson
You Can Count On: “Overall cohesiveness of the team, focusing on One Team, One Heartbeat.” - Raibon
Needs Work: “Work on making the smart plays and controlling the ball.” - Raibon
Did You Know: The Lady Lions’ volleyball members also run cross country, track, player basketball and compete in powerlifting
TRINITY SCHOOL
Mascot: Titans
Coach: Lizzie Smith
District: TAPPS 2A (Longview Christian, Dallas First Baptist, Ovilla, Garland Christian)
Top Returning Players: Caroline Fadal
Newcomers to Watch: Maggie Downing
You Can Count On: “Good sportsmanship and a well-rounded team with a lot of drive and talent.” - Smith
Needs Work: “New players integrating with veteran players.” - Smith
Did You Know: Smith and her assistant coach both graduated from Trinity School of Texas in 2008 and were volleyball players through middle and high school
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Chelsea Peurifoy
District: TAPPS 2A (Trinity School of Texas, Dallas First Baptist, Ovilla, Garland Christian)
Top Returning Players: Abigail Sewell … Lydia Clipperton … Kenzie Miller
Newcomers to Watch: Caitlin Logston
You Can Count On: “We have a great vision for our year and lots of unity within the team.” - Peurifoy
Needs Work: “Flexibility.” – Peurifoy
ST. MARY’S
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Sabrina Williamson
Top Returning Players: Rebecca Dunn
You Can Count On: “Always good spirits and motivational.” - Williamson
Needs Work: “Teamwork and meshing well together.” - Williamson
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Sentinels
Coach: Kristi Edwards
District: TAPPS 1A
2020 Record: 8-5
Top Returning Players: Natalie Pitts (181 assists)
Newcomers to Watch: Mary White … Kayleigh Khan … Christina Burkhalter
You Can Count On: “Team buy in, adaptability and willingness to learn.” - Edwards
Needs Work: “Tenacity behind the service line.” - Edwards
Did You Know: Burkhalter spent time in Africa this summer
ET HOMESCHOOL
Mascot: Chargers
Coach: Crystal Anderson
2020 Record: 12-12
Top Returning Players: Jordan Parker … Jenna Parker
Newcomers to Watch: Abby Campbell … Sydney Cunningham … Hannah Simpson
You Can Count On: “Teamwork. Volleyball takes the whole team working hard to be good.” - Anderson
Needs Work: “Playing hard to the very end of the game, win or lose.” - Anderson
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Lady Trojans
Coach: Amanda Dimon
District: TAPPS 4A-2
2020 Record: 6-8
Top Returning Players: Bella Boulter … Caroline Twaddell … Kasey Wright
Newcomers to Watch: Olivia Goedeke … Kate Moore … Kennedy Wood
You Can Count On: “Returning varsity players will set the standard that is expected of them.” - Dimon
Needs Work: “This team will be very young, as we graduated 11 seniors in 2020. We will need our seniors to step up as leaders to the young girls to ensure team chemistry. I have a lot of faith in my young girls to rise to the new challenge they have before them.” - Dimon