TYLER — Are you ready for some spring football?
How about volleyball and soccer matches to go along with baseball, softball, basketball, tennis and golf?
The NJCAA, which governs most of the nation’s athletic programs, including Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College, will vote on Monday to move fall sports to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TJC athletic director Kevin Vest said.
The National Junior College Athletic Association released a statement on Thursday, “In regards to the upcoming academic year, the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021. An official plan of action will be determined on Monday, July 13.”
Vest said he attended a Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, discussing the possibility of the move.
Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCAA & CEO, released a statement about the impending vote, “We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs. The Association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes.”
Parker, along with the NJCAA Board Chair, has recommended that a majority of the NJCAA competition move to the spring semester of 2021.
The NJCAA is finalizing the plans that provide engagement, safety and regional leadership to support our student-athletes during the fall and spring semesters, Parker stated.
Each NJCAA region will discuss the recommended changes prior to the NJCAA Board of Regents meeting on Monday, July 13 where an official plan of action will be decided.
The NJCAA said more information will be provided following the meeting.
Vest noted that there is the possibility of some practice games in the fall, just as baseball and softball do each year. Maybe a football scrimmage as well.
TJC competes in football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in the fall, along with baseball and softball workouts and the beginning of basketball.
Angelina College, a juco in Lufkin, announced earlier this week the suspension of the fall 2020 soccer season because of the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19.
Last week, Texas College, an NAIA school in Tyler, announced it will forego fall sports, including football, volleyball, soccer and cross country.
As far as UT Tyler, Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler athletic director, said in an email, “We are planning on competing in the LSC regular season.”
Also on Thursday, the Big Ten Conference announced it would not be playing non-conference games in football and some other sports.
Two NCAA Division II leagues – Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — have suspended fall sports and championship events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The leagues announced the move Thursday and issued a joint statement, saying that “the welfare of our student-athletes is sacrosanct and must preempt all other considerations when evaluating any return to competition efforts.”
In its release, the CIAA said it would explore a possible modified competition schedule for football, volleyball and cross country for the spring. There is no time frame for making that decision. The league, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it would discuss plans for winter and spring sports.
Atlanta-based SIAC said it would also look at moving some fall sports such as football into the spring.