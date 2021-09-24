Spring Hill football suffered a 56-0 loss against Henderson in week four, but bounced back in magnificent fashion on Friday.
The Panthers stormed to a 56-30 non-district road win against Bullard to improve their season record to 3-2. The home Panthers, on the other hand, fell to 0-5.
Spring Hill scored early and often to earn their latest victory. That included touchdowns on their first six drives.
The trend began with a nine-play, 63-yard drive. That was wrapped up by DaVaunte Powers’ one-yard touchdown run at the 7:50 mark of the opening quarter, and gave Spring Hill an early 7-0 lead.
Spring Hill followed with a five-play, 65-yard drive. Jax Stovall completed a 10-yard pass to Brennan Ferguson and a 43-yard pass to Ryan McClain. Then, Stovall added a 10-yard touchdown run to make it a 14-0 road team advantage with five minutes left in the period.
Stovall finished the game 18-of-24 for 367 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two more scores.
The road Panthers continued to grind in the second quarter and added 28 more points before halftime. Early in the frame, Jordan Jones wrapped up a nine-play drive with a 51-yard touchdown run that also expanded his team’s lead to 21-0 at the 10:39 mark of the period.
Stovall then found James Thomas on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it a 28-0 game with 7:44 left in the first half.
Bullard finally answered with a score of its own. The home Panthers’ Ayden Barrett connected with Case Bowman on a 25-yard touchdown strike to cut the deficit to 28-7 with 5:47 left in the half.
Within 14 seconds of game time, Spring Hill earned another 28-point cushion. A long kickoff return set up Powers’ nine-yard touchdown run at 5:33 to make it 35-7.
And the halftime score was solidified by Stovall’s 64-yard touchdown dart to Dominic Alexander. That gave Spring Hill a 42-7 edge with 1:50 left in the first half.
The second half was a different story. Spring Hill did grow its lead to 49-7 on Stovall’s nine-yard touchdown run at the 9:30 mark of the third quarter, but Bullard ended the period on a 23-7 run.
Bullard nearly scored a touchdown on a fourth and goal run at the Spring Hill one-yard line, but was stopped before the end zone. But, its defense forced a Spring Hill safety on the next play to make it a 49-9 game at the 6:53 mark.
The home Panthers immediately got the ball and scored on Barrett’s 56-yard touchdown connection with Beaux Christian. Spring Hill’s lead was cut to 49-16 at 6:33.
More craziness occurred in the final minute of the period. Bullard’s Stevin Kemp recorded a three-yard touchdown run with 59 seconds left, Powers helped Spring Hill answer with a nine-yard rushing score with 39 ticks on the clock, and Kemp returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to make it a 56-30 score.
The teams combined for 37 points in third quarter, but none in the final period.
Spring Hill now turns its attention to its home district opener against Gilmer. The Oct. 8 kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Panthers have a bye next week.
Bullard, on the other hand, will continue non-district play with next Friday’s 7 p.m. road game at Van Alstyne.