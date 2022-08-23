The competitive high school volleyball series between Longview and Spring Hill added another notable chapter when the teams met at the Spring Hill gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Longview had won eight of the first 15 meetings, but Spring Hill answered with a series-tying 25-22, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-21 victory at home. The Lady Panthers improved their season record to 6-3, while the Lady Lobos dropped their mark to 10-5.
“The Battle of Longview, we know it’s going to be a big game,” Spring Hill volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of the type of matchup that his team was involved in on Tuesday. “They want to win, and we want to win. Longview does a great job bringing energy, and it’s like a playoff game when you play them.”
“The difference between last year and this year is we’re finding ways to win the hard games against tough teams,” he said of his Spring Hill team. “I was proud of my kids. We made some big-time plays. They battled hard, and they did not give up or get rattled.”
Spring Hill used a 15-3 run in the opening set to overcome an early 7-2 deficit, and build up a 17-10 lead. The Lady Panthers received an important play when Tyhia Mack and Carli Manasse teamed up for a block, and Carolann Bowles added a notable kill during the stretch.
Longview fought all the way back to take a late 22-21 advantage. Brayleigh Mitchell lifted the Lady Lobos with a pair of late kills, an individual block, and a shared block with teammate Aniyah Runnels, while Janiah Green contributed another kill during the stretch.
Mack provided a late block to give Spring Hill a 23-22 edge, and the Lady Panthers ultimately finished off a late 4-0 run to earn a 25-22 win in the opening period.
Mack ultimately finished the night with 40 assists, three kills and one dig, Abby Caron earned 18 kills, and Bowles added 15 kills.
The teams were knotted up at 7-7 and 10-10 in the early minutes of the second period. Moments later, Runnels towered over the net to set up a Longview advantage at 12-10.
Mitchell’s kill eventually grew the Lady Lobo lead to 19-16, but Spring Hill stormed all the way back. The Lady Panthers cut the gap to 21-20 when Manasse scored. Then, Caron’s late kill helped them pull out another 25-22 win.
The third set featured 13 ties, but Longview made the plays late to earn a match-extending 25-23 victory. Green tipped the ball over the net to give the Lady Lobos a 22-21 lead, and Jakayla Morrow’s kill broke up the final tie of the set to give them a 23-22 edge. Danaucia Johnson’s kill extended the team’s advantage to 24-22, and she matched a kill from Spring Hill’s Caron to finish off the hard-fought win.
Spring Hill jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the fourth period, and had to hang on late to close out the match. That’s because Longview found a groove during Triniti Jackson’s six straight serves. But, Spring Hill received an important score from Bowles late to finish off a 25-21 win.
Jackson led Longview with 18 assists, five digs, four kills, three blocks and an ace, while Mitchell provided 11 kills, five blocks and three digs.