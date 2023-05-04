JASPER - Hamshire-Fannett scored four times in the top of the fourth, and then answered Spring Hill's 2-run sixth with two of its own in the seventh on the way to a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers in the opening game of a Class 4A Region III area playoff series.
Spring Hill drops to 28-10-1 with the loss, while Hamshire-Fannett improves to 27-9-1. The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. on Friday back in Jasper. If Spring Hill wins and forced a third game, that contest would take place back in Jasper at noon on Saturday.
Katy Sanders went the distance in the pitcher's circle for Hamshire-Fannett. She struck out nine, walked one and gave up one earned run on five hits.
Delaney Gray took the loss for Spring Hill, also working a complete game. Gray struck out five, walked two and allowed two earned runs on eight hits.
At the plate, Khloe Saxon doubled, singled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Delaney Gray, Laney Linseisen and Adisyn Chism all added singles.
Katy Sanders homered and drove in two runs for Hamshire-Fannett. Aubrey McDonald had three hits a nd an RBI, Olivia Moore a hit and two RBI and Brianna Parent a double and an RBI.
After the teams battled to a scoreless deadlock through three innings, Hamshire-Fannett broke things open with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Evi Woodall got things started for H-F when she reached on an error, and McDonald followed with a bunt single. Moore then delivered a two-run double for a 2-0 lead, and after Gray got the next two batters on a fly ball and a strikeout, Sanders launched a two-run home run for a 4-0 Hamshire-Fannett cushion.
The Lady Panthers bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit in half.
Gray singled with two outs, and Alexis Blackshire came on to run for the pitcher. Saxon followed with a run-scoring double, and then she scored when Linseisen got aboard on an error.
Hamshire-Fannett tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh to make it 6-2.
Woodall doubled with one out to get things started, hustling home on a single by McDonald. After a flyout and an error, Parent doubled to bring in McDonald for a 6-2 lead.
Aubreigh Whiddon got on via a walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Sanders got a strikeout and a fly out to end things.