From Staff Reports
Spring Hill shut down summer workouts for females for two weeks after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced.
The coaching staff was notified that the female athlete had exposure at a non-school activity, according to the release.
Voluntary workouts for male Spring Hill athletes will continue.
Spring Hill athletic director Weston Griffis released the following statement via the school’s athletic site:
“Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks. Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30th,” Griffis said.
“Workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled. All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program. Our coaching staff will be reaching out to families of our female athletes in order to answer any questions you may have. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”
MARSHALL
Marshall ISD officials on Tuesday canceled athletic workouts after announcing to parents a district employee from the athletic department recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“It has come to our attention that an athletic personnel has contracted COVID-19,” district officials said in a letter to athletic parents on Tuesday. “To our knowledge, the individual came in contact with the virus from a family member over the weekend. The individual has not had any contact with our students or coaches from the time of transmission. Immediately upon receiving this information, all personnel that have been around the infected individual were tested, in which all their tests came back negative for the virus.”
District officials said though the infected employee did not come into contact with any students or coaches, the district has decided to cancel athletic workouts until June 22.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled all scheduled workouts for all programs this week,” Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Tuesday. “We will resume scheduled workouts next Monday with all the safety protocols we have been following in place — taking temperatures, daily screenings and monitoring for symptoms. We are also doing a thorough disinfection of all of our athletic buildings and equipment on a daily basis.”
The district advised parents in its letter to observe their students over the next week and make sure they don’t show any symptoms of the coronavirus such as: cough, shortness of breath, chills, extreme fatigue, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, fever or diarrhea.