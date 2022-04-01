Spring Hill stayed within its own staff on Friday, splitting the duties of athletic director and head football coach.
Shawn Copeland, who has served as assistant athletic director for the past year, was named athletic director during a special called meeting Friday morning.
Brandon Joslin, who has been the Panthers' defensive coordinator the past three seasons, will take over as head coach.
Copeland, a Hallsville graduate, came to Spring Hill last June after serving as head coach at Verrado High School in Arizona.
Joslin, an ETBU graduate, made coaching stops at Elysian Fields, Marshall and Tatum prior to joining the Spring Hill staff.
Westin Griffis, who spent two seasons as head coach and athletic director at Spring Hill, resigned in February to coach the offensive line at Gilmer.
The Panthers were 9-12 under Griffis with one playoff berth.