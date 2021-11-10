With family, friends, teammates and coaches filling the home side of the stands on Wednesday, Spring Hill soccer standout Jayme Dowell and baseball standouts Easton Ballard, Marshall Lipsey and Jordan Hodges locked up their college athletic and academic futures during a signing ceremony at Panther Gymnasium.
Dowell will play for the University of Central Oklahoma, Ballard at Panola College, Lipsey at Texas Christian University and Hodges at Centenary College.
DOWELL
Dowell has recorded 58 goals and 50 assists in three seasons for the Lady Panther soccer team.
She introduced herself to the East Texas soccer community in a big way as a freshman back in 2019, earning All East Texas Newcomer of the Year honors with 21 goals and 20 assists.
She added 20 goals and 16 assists in 2020, and had 17 goals and 14 assists a year ago on the way to earn Midfielder of the Year honors in the district.
The University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, Oklahoma, completes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association along with Central Missouri, Emporia State, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Western, Washburn, Northeastern State, Fort Hays State, Rogers State, Missouri Southern, Newman and Nebraska Kearney.
Central Oklahoma finished 13-4-2 overall and 8-2-1 in conference play a year ago.
BALLARD
Ballard carved out a 9-1 record on the mound in 2021 with a 1.50 earned run average, 92 strikeouts and 31 walks in 65.1 innings pitched while also hitting .320 with six doubles, four triples, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored.
In 15 games during a shortened 2020 season (COVID), he was 2-0 on the hill with a 2.83 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
Panola competes in the Region XIV Conference's East Zone with Navarro, Angelina, Paris, Northeast Texas, Bossier Parish and Tyler.
LIPSEY
Lipsey was a .365 hitter for the Panthers last season with a home run, nine doubles, 30 RBI, 33 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. He hit .282 with two triples, a home run and eight RBI in 15 games in 2020.
TCU finished 41-19 overall and 17-7 in the Big 12 last season facing Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State, West Virginia and Kansas in league play.
HODGES
Hodges drove in 13 runs, scored 19 times and had seven stolen bases for the Panthers last season while hitting .218 with five doubles and a triple.
Centenary went 30-11 overall and 14-7 in conference play, competing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference with Trinity, Texas Lutheran, Southwestern, Dallas, Schreiner, St. Thomas and Austin College.