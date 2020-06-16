Spring Hill shut down summer workouts for females for two weeks after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced late Monday evening.
The coaching staff was notified that the female athlete had exposure at a non-school activity, according to the release.
Voluntary workouts for male Spring Hill athletes will continue.
Spring Hill athletic director Weston Griffis released the following statement via the school's athletic site:
"Following UIL protocol, we will be canceling all workouts for female athletes for the next two weeks. Guidelines require that we not resume workouts for female athletes until June 30th. Workouts for male athletes will continue as scheduled. All workout facilities utilized by both males and females are being sanitized according to CDC guidelines. We have followed, and will continue to follow, all guidelines and have taken every precaution to keep our athletes safe and have done so for the entirety of this summer workout program.
Our coaching staff will be reaching out to families of our female athletes in order to answer any questions you may have. We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available."
