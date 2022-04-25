Spring Hill senior Zach Couch has made the most of his time on the court. Now, the Panther standout is preparing for his first trip to state.
The Spring Hill senior topped fellow state qualifier Emilio Rodriguez of Lindale (6-3, 1-6, 6-3) in this month’s Class 4A boys singles regional final to advance to play Lake Belton’s Brodie Reed in Tuesday’s 9:15 a.m. Class 4A state quarterfinal match at San Antonio’s Annemarie Tennis Center.
A win would put him in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. The state title match is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I got a great draw,” said Couch. “Whenever you win your region, you automatically get to play somebody who got second place in their region. I feel like I got a good shot of winning that first round match. I keep thinking that I’m three matches away from a state title, but you still take that one at a time.”
That confidence level has been evident throughout Couch’s career, so it shouldn’t be a surprised that he’s wrapping up his high school career at the final event possible.
“You can’t come in with the mentality that somebody’s going to beat you,” said Couch. “I can admit that somebody might be a better player, but I know that anybody can be beat any day in the sport. I also know how much time I’ve devoted to the sport. I’ve lived and breathed tennis for the last six years. When you put in the work and you’ve done everything you can, you have confidence in your own abilities.”
Couch has come a long way since he first picked up a racquet, and there’s even been a noticeable difference between his freshman and senior year play.
He jumped on the scene when he competed at doubles regionals as a freshman, and has already topped that with an advancement to state as a senior this year. The two deep season runs bookended his COVID-shortened sophomore campaign, and the training away from Spring Hill’s team as a junior.
“Coach [Will] Stewart has done a great job this year, and has really helped me develop a lot,” Couch said of his progression. “As well as last year, I left town and went to New Braunfels to train for tennis at the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch. Whenever you’ve spent eight months completely surrounded by tennis, that really helps coming back to high school. You feel like you’ve seen higher level, so things don’t surprise you as much.”
Regardless of what happens this week, Couch has definitely left a mark on Spring Hill’s tennis program.
“Zach’s worked hard every year that he’s been here,” said Stewart. "He’s very focused and driven as an individual. I’m excited for his future and what he is going to do.”
Couch has even put himself in a position to compete at the college level. His top two choices are East Texas Baptist University and McMurry University.
“I’d like to spend one year developing and continuing to improve at a program in state,” said Couch. “Even though I started six years ago, I was late to the game. I’m looking for a program with an awesome team, supportive coach, and a program that lines up with my vision.”
CLASS 3A
White Oak's mixed doubles team of Reese Saccoccio and Jacob Gibbs will take on the Stockdale team of Maddy Marquez and Kenan Haecker at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
A win would pit send them to the semifinals set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the state title match is on tap at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Also on Tuesday, the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill boys doubles team of Braden Cuahanan and Vincent Rodriguez will take on the Ingram Moore team of Ashton Palacio and Patrick Lambert at 8 a.m.. Semifinals are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the championship match scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.