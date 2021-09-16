Brennan Ferguson has embraced all his athletic roles at Spring Hill High School, even the recent football position change from quarterback to wide receiver and defensive back that occurred between his junior and senior seasons. That mindset has allowed him to continue to leave a positive mark on his school’s football and baseball programs.
“Not even talking about a football player, he is one of the most outstanding young men that I have ever been around in my 11 years of coaching,” Spring Hill athletic director and head football coach Weston Griffis said of Brennan Ferguson. “You do not run into young men of his character and the way he carries himself every day. He is such a positive influence on this entire team.”
“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of the role he’s playing this year as a senior,” said Griffis. “He’s a team captain, he’s on my leadership council that I meet with every Thursday, and he is absolutely killing it on and off the football field. I can’t say enough good stuff about Brennan Ferguson.”
The senior has enjoyed a lot of success as a member of his high school's football and baseball programs, and is planning on contributing more during his remaining time with them. That includes his offensive and defensive efforts on the gridiron.
In 2020, he completed 50 of 107 passes for 648 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 198 yards and three scores.
In the first three games of 2021, he has produced 16 receptions for 307 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he has recorded four quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and an interception.
To add to that, Ferguson shined during the 2021 high school baseball season. He earned the UIL District 16-4A Newcomer of the Year honor after finishing the campaign with a .267 batting average, 29 runs, 11 RBIs, nine stolen bases, three doubles and a triple. He plans to remain as a pitcher and third baseman for the upcoming 2022 campaign.
“He’s been a part of this [football] program since I got here,” said Griffis. “I’m going on my third year here and second as head coach, and he’s always been a player. He’s always been a positive impact on this program. He just embraces everything that this program’s about and everything that we teach and preach, and he embodies the culture of this program.”
Success follows Ferguson wherever he goes, and his football position change didn’t affect the storyline. It’s also benefitted everyone involved with the program.
“Brennan’s a great quarterback, but we knew we could utilize him at receiver and he would absolutely help us and make our offense even more explosive,” said Griffis. “He’s sneaky fast, got good hands, and is athletic, so we knew he was going to play a big role in the offense this year. He’s stepped up and owned it.”
“He’s [also] like the quarterback of the defense,” he added. “He just makes the whole team better on both sides of the ball.”
Ferguson is now on the receiving end of pass plays, but he has leaned on his past experiences to excel at his new offensive position.
“After playing quarterback, I knew every single play," said Brennan Ferguson. "It made my job a lot easier coming to receiver. It’s more fun for me."
He has had to adjust more to his other new football role at defensive back, but he hasn’t let that hold him back.
“This is my first year playing defense in my whole life,” he said. “I’ve done pretty well, but it’s taken some time getting used to.”
If everything goes as planned, he’ll continue to leave his footprint on Spring Hill athletic programs and finish his high school career on the right note.
“Trying to be a great teammate and leader, and set a positive example for everyone,” said Ferguson.