If the sport was offered at St. Mary's Catholic School in Longview, Rebecca Dunn participated and excelled in that sport, but on Wednesday the senior followed her true passion when it came time lock up her collegiate athletic and academic future.
Dunn became the third St. Mary's athlete to sign a national letter of intent at the college level, electing to play basketball at Irving-based University of Dallas.
"I toured there this summer and just fell in love with the campus," said Dunn, who has averaged a double-double on the basketball court during her high school career at St. Mary's. "I loved the atmosphere and the coaches. ...just everything about it. It's a small school, and I just felt like close to everyone."
Dunn has averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and two blocked shots during her high school hoops career. She earned first team all-district honors as a freshman, sophomore and junior and was honorable mention all-state her sophomore year. As a junior, she earned first team all-state accolades and was the district's Defensive Player of the Year.
"She's played volleyball, soccer, basketball, tennis, golf and has run track and cross country," St. Mary's coach Barbara Barton said of Dunn. "She's the hardest working athlete I've ever coached, and that carries over to her school work."
Dunn is the first St. Mary's athlete to sign a college letter for basketball. Erin Wilson signed for volleyball back in 2016, and here sister, Olivia Dunn, signed to play volleyball at Centenary in 2020.
University of Dallas competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Trinity, Texas Lutheran, Schreiner, Austin College, Colorado College, Southwestern, St. Thomas and Centenary.