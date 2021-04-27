St. Mary’s Catholic School in Longview will send six athletes to compete in 10 total events Friday and Saturday at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) State Track and Field Championships.
The event begins on Friday with the running of the 3,200 meters and field events, and concludes on Saturday with running events.
All of the action takes plays at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Leading the way for the Knights will be freshman Evan Hodge, who qualified for the state meet in four events.
Hodge won the long jump (19-7.75), triple jump (38-7) and 100 meters (11.67) and placed fourth in the 200 meters (25.04) at the regional meet.
Kassidy McCullough will compete in two events after finishing second in the shot put with a distance of 30-0 and third in the discus with a top thorw of 65-8.
Rebecca Dunn, Jasmine Nelms, Dewey Nelms and Dominic Tucker will all compete in one event at the state meet.
Dunn was third in the triple jump with a top distance of 29-11. Jasmyne Nelms placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:31.29. Dewey Nelms was second in the 800-meter run with a 2:26.41 clocking, and Tucker finished fourth in the 1,600-meters with a 5:26.35 showing.
The St. Mary’s boys won the regional meet.