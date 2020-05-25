When the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of St. Mary’s annual athletic and academic awards banquet last week, longtime athletic director and biology teacher Lucy Knotts decided it would be a good idea to take the party to her kids.
“At the end of every school year we usually have a banquet to honor the athletic kids and the academic kids. Our school is pretty small and a lot of our kids participate in more than one sport,” said Knotts, who has been athletic director at St. Mary’s for 26 years.
“We like to throw a big banquet at the end of the year to honor them and their accomplishments. They deserve it for all their hard work and dedication.”
When it became evident that the banquet would not take place, Knotts had an idea to take the show on the road and create a traveling banquet, if you will.
“We decided to compile all the awards and we wanted to deliver them to the kids. Instead of mailing them, or having them picked up, we thought it would be nice to deliver them to their houses. So that’s what we did,” Knotts said.
With help of coach Barbara Barton, the two ladies spent 10 hours recently burning up the roads and making their deliveries.
With Barton as navigator, their travels took them as far south as Carthage, north to Diana and west to Gladewater.
Knotts estimated 60 stops were made, and she was able to hand deliver all the awards. Wearing a protective mask and plastic gloves, Knotts was greeted with smiling faces from each of her students.
“The kids seemed pretty excited. Of course, we called before we came. We didn’t just want to show up. A lot of times the parents would come out and take pictures,” Knotts explained, “Personally, it was really good seeing a lot of the kids because we hadn’t seen them in months. We still had to mail of few because we didn’t hear back from parents.”
Sophomore Dominic Tucker, a five-sport letterman and member of the National Honor Society, was moved by Knotts and Barton taking of their time to hand deliver the awards.
“I was really appreciative, especially when I realized how many high schoolers we have and how many awards they were giving out,” Tucker said. “I was really thankful that they were giving up their time and entire day to travel to see us. It means a lot.”
St. Mary’s, a member of the Texas Association of Private and Public Schools (TAPPS), has students that compete in soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, track, cross country, and golf. Tennis was added to the list this past spring, but was canceled in light of the pandemic.