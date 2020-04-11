Here’s a conversation I hope to have 10 years from now:
Grandson: Grandpa, you survived the COVID-19 thing back in 2020, right?
Me: Sure did.
Grandson: Was it as horrible as they say it was?
Me: That depends on a couple of things. First, who are “they” and second, what did “they” say was so horrible?
Grandson: I don’t understand the question.
Me: Well, the problem with lumping everyone into the same category is not everyone had the same experiences before, during or after the COVID-19 situation. If you ask 10 people about their experiences with COVID-19, you’ll probably get 10 different stories. Always try to remember, although you might share part of the day with someone, you really don’t know what they go through in the time you’re not together.
Grandson: So, what was the worst part?
Me: Well, obviously the deaths were the worst part, but there were also businesses shutting down and people losing jobs. It was also pretty sad to see folks making it worse by hoarding items and refusing to follow rules that might have slowed down the spread of the virus. It wasn’t surprising, unfortunately. Pick almost any bad situation in history, and people usually made it worse before making it better.
Grandson: But it did get better, didn’t it? I heard you tell Grandma sports had something to do with that.
Me: I do believe that. The real heroes, of course, were the people who put themselves in danger to help others – nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, essential businesses that stayed open so folks could get what they needed during the crisis. And, teachers. We asked them to take what is already an incredibly tough job, do it entirely different, and still make sure our children didn’t fall hopelessly behind.
But, sports did play a role in our recovery.
Kids involved in spring sports had their seasons ripped away from them due to the virus. My newspaper and a couple of our sister newspapers began spotlighting senior athletes during the final few months of the school year, and almost every kid, when asked what they would miss about participating in high school sports, said they would miss their teammates.
That struck a chord with everyone who read the spotlights and drove home something I believed all along.
Sports is a metaphor for life.
These kids came from different backgrounds, races and financial situations. Some went through life without a care in the world, while others struggled daily with hardships no teen should have to endure.
But the kids figured out the key to success was not just overlooking, but embracing, differences. They didn’t have to like or even understand everything about every teammate, but until every person on a roster felt like they were a valuable part of the team, the team’s full potential wasn’t reached.
Through these kids, folks realized that’s the way it is in every facet of life. Family. Work. School. Church. Until everyone started working together, the “team” either failed completely or never became as special as it could be.
And that’s what got us through the COVID-19 mess.
Grandson: That’s awesome. Do you still keep up with those athletes you spotlighted?
Me: Absolutely, and here’s the best part. One of the questions we asked in those spotlights was what the kid would be doing in 10 years, and every kid we spotlighted went on to do exactly what they said they would do. Sure am proud of them.
Grandson: That’s neat.
Me: You bet. I guess the only disappointment is that not one of those kids went on to discover the answer to the biggest question of the entire COVID-19 mess.
Grandson: What question is that?
Me: Why, of all of the things to hoard, did we go after toilet paper?