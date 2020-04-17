Dear Class of 2020,
There’s no delicate way to put this, so I’ll just say it.
You got screwed.
You walked out of your high school to celebrate spring break, and before you got out of the parking lot someone locked the doors and put up a “KEEP OUT” sign.
Then, if you are an athlete, a double whammy happened.
They told you to stay off the track, out of the weight room, off the baseball, softball and soccer fields, off the tennis courts and golf courses. Oh yeah. And, stay away from your teammates.
I’ve read all of your Senior Spotlight profiles. I know that last one hurt the most.
I’m 54 years old. I graduated from high school back in 1984. That’s 36 years ago if anyone cares to do the math.
I was a lot like you.
I griped about getting up early to go to school, about homework, about tests, about teachers and coaches who were always on my back or in my face holding me accountable for my actions and demanding the best from me.
But, we’re also different in a big way thanks to COVID-19.
I finished out my senior year, graduated and was a few years into my career before I really began missing high school and realized it really was an awesome time. And, those teachers and coaches? I wish I could hug each one of them, especially the ones saw potential in me I didn’t attempt to harvest until years later.
You, on the other hand, had about a week to grow up and face a 90 mile per hour fastball hurled at your head from an opponent no one even knew existed.
You missed prom, concerts, spring shows and academic competitions. My spring sport athletes missed the chance to represent their schools and communities in competition and were denied the feeling of pushing your body to the limit and being rewarded with victory – or sometimes just finishing.
I’m sorry. It’s not fair, and I wish like hell I could say or do something to make the hurt and anger go away.
I can’t do that, but because I care about you, I’m going to do something else. I’m going to tell you the truth.
What happens next is up to you, and you alone.
Because I know a lot of you personally and know the type of person you have to be to become a student/athlete these days, that thought eases my mind and makes me believe everything is going to be fine.
You’ll handle this, because by being an athlete you’ve always done the things you are going to need to keep doing to move on, leave this situation In the rear view mirror and become successful adults.
As athletes, you’ve all come out on the losing side of a competition occasionally, but learned from it. As athletes, you’ve sacrificed “me” time for “we” time to make sure a team is successful. As athletes, you’ve figured out ways to defeat an opponent that probably was superior in most ways, but underestimated you or your team.
This fallout from COVID-19 is tough. It was unexpected, unfair and downright heartbreaking.
Life is that way, too.
I’m sorry you’ve had to grow up and handle an adult situation while you would rather be a kid, but I have faith you’ll come out of this as champions because – as an athlete – you have been preparing for something like this most of your lives. Even if you didn’t realize it.
Some of you are going to go on and compete in sports at the college level. Others will never put on a uniform again.
But, the Class of 2020 will always be special to me and a lot of other folks simply because you faced that head-high 90 mile per hour fastball and knocked it out of the park.