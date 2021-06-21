When I moved to Texas from Tennessee back in 1985 and mentioned to my little redheaded mama I might want to become a sportswriter if I decided to grow up, she did what moms do.
Before I could change my mind and move on to a more lucrative career like stealing copper wire or selling bootleg Little Debbie oatmeal cookies on the street corner to support my cassette tape (remember those) habit, she had me enrolled at Kilgore College.
She also asked around, and was told by several folks I needed to get my hands on a copy of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine as soon as it hit the newsstands.
I haven’t missed an edition of Mr. Campbell’s magazine since 1985, and I’ve been a contributing writer for more than 20 years — previewing the junior college football scene in the state and writing preview capsules for around 130 East Texas high school teams.
Being a contributor and a subscriber has its perks, such as having a magazine delivered to my house before it hits the newsstands a few weeks down the road.
I won’t spoil everything for you, but since the preseason rankings always generate discussion even before the magazine goes to print, let’s take a quick look at how East Texas teams stack up in the polls.
The Longview Lobos are ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Division I, one spot behind district rival Highland Park. Defending champion Denton Ryan is No. 1, and the Lobos and Ryan will hook up to open the season in a game tentatively set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Star in Frisco to open the season in a rematch of a playoff game from a year ago.
Longview visits Highland Park on Oct. 8.
In Class 4A Division I, Lindale is No. 8, Kilgore No. 9 and Chapel Hill No. 12. All three of those teams reside in the same district. Kilgore visits Chapel Hill on Oct. 15 and Lindale on Nov. 11, while Chapel Hill and Lindale tangle in Lindale on Oct. 1.
In Class 3A Division II, defending champion Carthage is No. 1, while Gilmer is No. 2, Pleasant Grove No. 5, Jasper No. 13 and Van No. 23.
Carthage hosts Gilmer on Sept. 24 in a rematch of last year’s Division II state title game. The Bulldogs also host Pleasant Grove on Oct. 1 and Jasper on Oct. 15. Gilmer and Pleasant Grove meet in a district game in Texarkana on Nov. 5.
In Class 3A Division I, Gladewater is No. 3, Tatum is No. 4, Malakoff No. 5, Mount Vernon No. 13, Mineola No. 18 and Winnsboro No.22. Gladewater visits Tatum on Sept. 24.
Waskom is No. 4, Elysian fields No. 8, West Rusk No. 11, Daingerfield No. 15, Paul Pewitt No. 20 and Harmony No. 25 in Class 3A Division II. West Rusk visits Harmony and Daingerfield is at Paul Pewitt on Oct. 22, and a week later Elysian Fields visits Waskom.
Ranked ET teams in 2A Division I are Timpson at No. 3, Garrison at No. 8, Beckville at No. 11 and Joaquin at No. 14, and in 2A Division II, Tenaha is No. 7.
Union Hill is ranked No. 12 in Class A Division I (Six Man).
KEY DATES
For more in-depth coverage of all of the East Texas teams mentioned above, The Zone season preview magazine is set to publish on Aug. 22. The 148-page production of the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph will look at 22 Class 2A through 6A districts as well as local Six Man and TAPPS teams (155 teams total).
Other dates to circle are Sunday, July 4 (release of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason poll) and Sunday, Aug. 1 (14th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team).
The season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 26. Praise the Lord, and pass the popcorn.