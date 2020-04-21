I only met Henry Winn twice, so I’m a little surprised seeing his obituary in my newspaper on Tuesday hit me so hard.
Maybe I shouldn’t be, because the first time I laid eyes on him, Mr. Winn reeled me in and I felt like a longtime friend.
I wrote about Mr. Winn back in March of 2011.
His wife called the newspaper and asked me to publish a photo of some catfish Mr. Winn and his fishing partner had caught on a trotline at Lake Fork. I told her I would more than likely publish the photo, but needed to see it first.
Later that day, Mr. Winn stopped by my office with the photo, and it was all I could do to keep from breaking down.
He looked enough like my dad from the short distance across the newsroom, I had to do a double take.
When he talked, I could close my eyes and hear my dad’s voice.
And, when he mentioned trotlining, I saw the same sparkle in his eyes I always saw when my dad was about ready to head to Watauga Lake in the beautiful East Tennessee mountains and do serious damage to the catfish population with his trotlines.
When Mr. Winn left, I wrote a column about how much I wished I had taken more time to visit with him. I casually mentioned I should have invited myself along on one of his fishing trips, even promising to let him eat all the good food on the trip.
When my dad and I went to the lake, it was usually for at least a week. We ate like kings the first three or four days, but then survived on Vienna Sausages, Spam and saltine crackers until we decided to break camp and head for home.
The day after my column ran, Mr. Winn called me at the office and invited my family to join his family at Lake Fork on Memorial Day to fish a little and eat a lot.
He didn’t have to ask twice.
When we arrived at his spot on the lake, we found a modest camper/trailer, but stepped into a screened-in patio that featured a cooking setup most restaurants would envy.
It was then I realized I had something in common with Mr. Winn.
He loved to eat as much as he loved to fish.
We visited for a while as Mr. Winn cooked, and before we converged on the massive pile of catfish, hushpuppies and French fries, Mr. Winn wanted to make a little speech.
He mentioned my column and how much it meant to him, and then presented me with my meal: a paper plate with a sleeve of saltine crackers, a can of Vienna Sausages and a can of Spam.
After everyone had a large laugh (mine was more or a medium laugh), Mr. Winn made me the guest of honor and led me to the front of the line.
I didn’t hold back.
Later that day, Mr. Winn took my son, Kyle, down to the lake and let him fish. I have a photo of Mr. Winn helping Kyle take a blue gill off a hook and another of Kyle proudly kneeling beside a turtle he reeled in.
I wish I could say Mr. Winn and I stayed in touch after that day, but to be honest, life moved on and I never saw him again.
I don’t have many regrets, but that’s a big one.
I’ll ease my guilt a little by truly believing one of the first people he met in Heaven was my dad, and they are already fishing buddies.
And, I know the first thing Mr. Winn said to my dad.
“That son of yours could sure put away some groceries.”