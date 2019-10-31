Things change. When your trusty scribbler took over as sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald as a 21-year-old rookie back in 1987, veteran sports writers from around East Texas were kind enough to give me all sorts of advice.
Be prepared.
I ignored that one, which is why in one of my first interviews with a local coach I approached him at practice without any solid questions. The best I could come up with was “So, coach. You were 0-10 last year, but you have almost everyone back. That has to make you happy, right?”
The coach looked at me, squinted like Clint Eastwood about to unload some lead on a bad guy in an Old West saloon, and said “Son. We were 0-10. Why the (heck) would I want those guys back?”
Later that same day – after the temperatures climbed into triple digits – I visited Kilgore College. Obviously not too quick on the learning curve, I walked up to legendary head coach Jim Miller and realized I had nothing prepared to ask him either so I came up with “Coach. …has the heat affected your team?”
As the words came out of my mouth, three players lost breakfast and lunch almost in unison. Miller looked at his watch and said “(Heck) no, son. We always hold puking drills at 4:10.”
Thankfully, both coaches smiled after they gave me the initial jab.
Another piece of advice I got was “When doing your weekly picks, never pick against Daingerfield, and NEVER pick Sabine.”
Daingerfield is still Daingerfield, and it’ll kill your percentage if you pick against them too often. Sabine, however, turned the corner a few years back and head coach Rex Sharp has the Cardinals sitting at 8-0 with a chance to win the school’s first district title since the 50s.
With the cross country teams winning district titles and qualifying a runner for the state meet and the volleyball team ranked in the top 10 in 3A (No. 6), approaching 40 wins and rolling through District 16-3A play unbeaten, it’s been a great start to the school year in Liberty City.
And, it’s not only safe to pick the Sabine Cardinals in football, it’s usually the smart move now.
THE GOAT
Time is running out to vote for The GOAT (Greatest of All Time).
Vhttps://www.news-journal.com/contests/ and help us settle once and for all who was the best player to ever suit up in East Texas.
You can vote for one player one time per week for the rest of the regular season. Every player is in the running until then, and we’ll cut the list down to the top five vote-getters for a five-week playoff stretch before unveiling The GOAT on Christmas Day.
This is an online contest only, so please don’t email me your votes.
Currently, John Tyler’s Earl Campbell leads the voting, followed by Demarrio Williams of Beckville, Larry Centers of Tatum, Pat Mahomes of Whitehouse, Adrian Peterson of Palestine, Todd Fowler of Van, Edwin Simmons of Hawkins, Jackson Sampson of New Diana, Y.A. Tittle of Marshall and Edd Hargett of Linden-Kildare.
MASCOT MANIA
With a nod to Halloween (hope everyone loaded up on candy Thursday), here are some of the scariest mascots from around the nation:
Galloping Ghosts (Abington, Pennslyvania), Bad Axe Hatchets (Bad Axe, Michigan), Belfry Bats (Belfry, Montana), Tarantulas (Gabbs, Nevada), Terrors (Glynn, Georgia), Howling Wolves (Hamden, Connecticut), Daggers (Pahoa, Hawaii), Witches (Salem, Massachusetts), Headless Horsemen (Sleepy Hollow, New York) and the Screaming Devils (Warrenton, Georgia).
Several readers asked for an update on last week’s Musket Bowl I mentioned in last week’s Mascot Mania. The game, played in East Tennessee last week between the Daniel Boone Trailblazers and David Crockett Pioneers, was won by the Trailblazers, 28-20.