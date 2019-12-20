The Carthage Bulldogs put the finishing touches on a perfect season today, rallying for a 42-28 win over defending champion Waco La Vega in the Class 4A Division I State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
Carthage has now won three state championships in the last four seasons and seven total state titles in 13 seasons under head coach Scott Surratt. The Bulldogs finish 16-0, while La Vega ends the year with a 14-2 record.
The battle between the two teams that have combined to win the last four Class 4A Division I state titles is living up to its billing early.
Carthage led 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter and then used Mason's Courtney's third rushing touchdown of the game to build a 42-21 lead with 10:03 left.
La Vega kept it respectable with a late touchdown run by quarterback Landry Kinne to make the final 42-27.
The Bulldogs forced a punt on La Vega's first possession of the second half, and then used a 63-yard touchdown pass from Kai Horton to Kelvontay Dixon on the next play to build a 28-14 lead.
Courtney later raced 54 yards for a touchdown to move the Bulldogs in front 35-14 with 5:58 to play. That TD run came on a fourth-and-1.
La Vega stayed in the game with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jar'Que Walton.
Carthage used a 22-yard touchdown pass from Horton to Dixon late in the second quarter to tie things at 14-14, and then used the two-minute drill to perfection and got another TD hookup from that same combination to take a 21-14 lead.
Waco La Vega is the defending state champion, and the Pirates also won it all in 2015. Carthage won back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.
Waco La Vega forced a turnover on Carthage's first possession of the game and later drove 55 yards in seven plays to build a 7-0 lead against the Bulldogs after one quarter.
Carthage answered with a 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter by Mason Courtney to tie things at 7-7.
The Bulldogs took their opening possession and drove to the La Vega 19-yard line before fumbling. The play was originally ruled a non-fumble, but was reversed after a replay by the booth.
Carthage's defense held on that possession, but the Pirates late got a 19-yard touchdown run by Elisha Cummings to take a 7-0 lead.
Courtney's 5-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter tied things at 7-7, but Cummings later raced 15 yards for a touchdown to put La Vega back on top 14-7.
Carthage then drove for the tying score as Horton hooked up with Dixon to tie things at 14 apiece.
After stopping a late La Vega drive, the Bulldogs took over at their own 31 with 2:00 remaining and drove 69 yards to take the lead on Horton's 20-yard toss to Dixon.
