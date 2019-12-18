Class 3A Division II State Championship
Paul Pewitt (14-1)
vs. Gunter (14-1)
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Coaches
Paul Pewitt: Triston Abron
Gunter: Jake Fieszel
Last week: Paul Pewitt 24, East Bernard 18; Gunter 27, Canadian 20
Players to watch
Paul Pewitt: OL Duke Fitts (5-11, 260 senior) … OL David Williams (6-2, 310 junior) … OL Rhys Kelley (6-3, 250 junior) … OL Demarcus Hill (6-3, 315 junior) … OL Ben Latham (5-10, 210 sophomore) … Jett Morris (6-0, 265 junior) … Cross Holder (162 carries, 1,186 yards, 19 TD; 21 of 41, 522 yards, 10 TD, 1 interception) … Kadrien Johnson (104 carries, 1,063 yards, 16 TD; 93 tackles, 3 interceptions) … La-Jathan Allen (233 carries, 2,092 yards, 26 TD; 120 tackles, 1 sack, 7 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) … Dillon Coffey (3 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD; 48 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Demarcus Johnson (54 tackles) … Deiontray Hill (137 carries, 963 yards, 9 TD; 57 tackles, 9 TFL) … Colby Frost (113 tackles) … Keiuntray Hawkins (95 carries, 831 yards, 7 TD; 103 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … Tannor Mines (160 tackles, 5 sacks) … Eric Morris (2 interceptions, 2 sacks) … Kendrell Webster (66 tackles)
Gunter: Clayton Reed (129 carries, 968 yards, 7 TD; 26 catches, 337 yards, 6 TD) … Peyton Lowe (84 carries, 680 yards, 12 TD; 19 catches, 456 yards, 10 TD) … Bryson Rigsby (126 carries, 653 yards, 9 TD) … Hudson Graham (60 of 99, 881 yards, 17 TD; 100 carries, 448 yards, 8 TD) … Mitchell Brewer (50 carries, 290 yards, 5 TD) … Ethan Sloan (33 carries, 283 yards, 3 TD) … David Denton (17 catches, 185 yards, 5 TD)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt and Gunter have met once in the playoffs, with the Brahmas earning a 34-7 win over the Tigers in a 2010 Class 2A Division II regional quarterfinal game. The Brahmas fell the next week to Idalou, 17-0 … Pewitt has advanced to the state championship game three previous times, defeating Brookshire-Royal (28-26) for the Class 2A Division I title in 1998 and falling to Goldthwaite (21-8) in the 2A title game in 1993 and to Celina (28-12) in the 2A Division II championship game in 2005 … Paul Pewitt has an all-time record of 45-34 in postseason play … Paul Pewitt’s defense pitched one shutout this season (46-0 over Redwater), and has scored at least 60 points twice, at least 50 four times and 40 or more points at least 11 times … The Brahmas have rushed for 6,225 yards and 79 touchdowns this season to go along with 521 passing yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 completions … The Brahmas have 30 sacks, 15 interceptions, 29 passes broken up, 86 tackles for loss, 18 fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns this season … Both defensive touchdowns have been interception returns by Allen, and both have come in the past two weeks … Last week’s semifinal win over Canadian was win No. 150 for Gunter’s Fieszel (150-26) … Gunter has rushed for 3,749 yards and passed for 1,100 yards this season while allowing 1,384 rushing yards and 1,823 passing yards
Twitter-sized preview: Both teams survived late scares a week ago to reach the title game, coming up with big plays at the goal line to preserve wins. Expect another close one for all the marbles tonight between two teams who don’t do anything fancy on either side of the ball but simply find ways to win.
JACK STALLARD