From Staff Reports
ABILENE — Overton’s Jordan Menard had the area’ top finish over the weekend at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championship, bringing home a third-place medal in the 242-pound weight class.
Menard finished with a combined total of 1,425 pounds on three lifts — 535 in the squat, 310 in the bench press and 580 in the deadlift. Marcos Gonzalez of Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco won the weight division with 1,905 pounds (730 squad, 450 bench, 725 deadlift).
The event took place at the Taylor County Expo Center.
Other results from area lifters were:
Division I165 pounds: Greg Kalulu, Pine Tree, 12th (440, 230, 520 — 1,190); 198 pounds: Hayden Branson, Hallsville, 12th (525, 335, 500 — 1,360); 275 pounds: Isiah Alexander, Marshall, ninth (620, 340, 570 — 1,530).
Division II148 pounds: D’Cameron Walker, Henderson, ninth (505, 315, 440 — 1,260); 165 pounds: Ya’Corus Porter, Henderson, sixth (530, 325, 530 — 1,385); 275 pounds: Eujayvion McAlister, Henderson, 12th (665, 385, 515 — 1,565).
Division III114 pounds: Lane Turner, Union Grove, 11th (230, 115, 250 — 595); 132 pounds: Jace Lindsay, Beckville, sixth (350, 205, 380 — 935); Michael Lane, Linden-Kildare, 11th (285, 150, 335 — 770); 148 pounds: Vincent Miller, Union Grove, ninth (410, 250, 355 — 1,015); 165 pounds: Jayke Bass, Union Hill, 12th (400, 300, 430 — 1,130); 242 pounds: Jordan Menard, Overton, third (535, 310, 580 — 1,425); 275 pounds: Landon Liles, Linden-Kildare, sixth (575, 350, 540 — 1,465); 308 pounds: John Hester, Hawkins, ninth (475, 340, 510 — 1,325).