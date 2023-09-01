BECKVILLE — J'Koby Williams combined for five touchdowns as 2A Division I No. 9-ranked Beckville got some revenge by defeating the Joaquin Rams who knocked the Bearcats out of the postseason last year with an emphatic 60-28 victory on Thursday in Beckville’s home-opener.
Williams rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns while completing 4 of his 5 pass attempts and had an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win.
Joaquin (0-2) got the first score of the game when the Rams took over after quarterback Gauge Jordan threw an interception to Grayson Hicks. The sophomore fumbled the ball on the return and the Rams took over on Beckville’s own 10-yard line.
Three plays later Jordan plowed through for a one-yard score, his first two one-yard rushing touchdowns and four overall in the game.
Beckville (1-1) marched down the field on their ensuing drive but turned the ball over on downs after not converting a 4-and-2 from Joaquin’s 26-yard line.
The Bearcats forced a Rams punt and that’s when Williams showcased his magic once again by taking the punt and racing 82 yards untouched to tie the game 7-7 on the final play of the first quarter.
Will Bogs scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns when the senior went untouched from 16 yards out to give the Bearcats a 14-7 lead with 7:14 left in the first half.
Joaquin responded with a nine-play 61 yard drive that was capped by a Jordan one-yard touchdown run tying the game 14-14 with 3:49 left in the first half.
Then the Bearcats would score two touchdowns on the next three offensive plays when on Beckville’s next offensive play Williams would hit a wide open Austin Berry for a 55-yard touchdown pass down the far sidelines.
Ross decided to roll the dice with an onside kick and it went as perfect as onside kick can go as it went right into the arms of Aiden Harris with no one around them. Two plays later Williams hit JT Smith for a 32-yard touchdown reception that made it 28-14 with 2:38 left in the first half.
Beckville took a 28-14 lead over Joaquin going to the half.
From that touchdown pass to Berry with Williams at quarterback in the second quarter, the Bearcats scored touchdowns on all of their next seven drives including the last one after Williams was pulled in the game.
It wasn’t like Williams was simply throwing quick outs or screen passes he was throwing some deep passes that his receivers were able to haul in because of all the attention Williams was getting at the line of scrimmage.
Playing Williams at quarterback and having Bogs in the lineup after missing the previous week’s game at Timpson gave the Bearcats an entirely different and extremely effective element.
Jordan led Joaquin with 87 yards rushing and scored all of the Rams’ four touchdowns on 21 carries and went 3-of-5 passing for 77 yards and an interception.
Jorden Prince and Lawson Swank both had a one-yard rushing touchdown and Canaan Schmitz had a fumble recovery for Beckville. Calan Castles recorded 21 tackles to lead the defense.
Beckville will now get ready for a matchup with 3A D-II No. 6 Harmony next Friday Sept. 8 and it will also be homecoming for the Bearcats.