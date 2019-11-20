The Carthage Lady Dawgs haven’t lost to a Class 4A team this season.
If they can still make that claim two days from now, they’ll bring home the school’s first volleyball state championship.
Carthage meets Hereford at 5 p.m. today in a University Interscholastic League State Volleyball Tournament Class 4A semifinal at Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center.
A win today would send the Lady Dawgs into Saturday’s state championship game against either Lamar Fulshear or Kennedale at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at the four teams set to battle for the Class 4A state title this weekend:
CARTHAGE
Record: 41-4
Coach: Dawn Stewart
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Colors: Red, White
Roster: Seniors Kristen Stewart (85 kills, 82 aces, 49 blocks, 285 digs, 892 assists), Chesney Baker (41 aces. 506 digs), McKenna Zett (258 kills, 15 aces, 44 blocks, 310 digs), Kinsey King (77 kills), Addison Surratt (29 aces, 318 digs), Jada McLin (176 kills, 43 blocks, 54 digs), Cami Hicks (417 kills, 39 aces, 45 blocks, 63 digs), Juniors Kennedy Stanley, Crosbey Beatty, Caroline Baldree, Kaliyah Timmons, Marissa Harrison , Sophomores Faith Kruebbe (239 kills, 43 aces, 58 blocks, 31 assists, 236 digs), Sadie Smith (79 digs, 241 assists), Makhai Lewis (103 kills), Manager Shelbeigh Nealy; Athletic Trainer Derek Reed; Assistant coaches Lauren Dalton, Liz Owens, Ashley Smith
How they got here: Def. Palestine (3-0), Gatesville (3-0), China Spring (3-0), Splendora (3-2) and Midlothian Heritage (3-0)
Did you know: Carthage is in the state tournament for the second time in school history, also making the trip in 2003 … The Lady Dawgs’ four losses this season have come to Class 6A Garland Sachse and Richardson back on Aug. 10 in the Garland Tournament, Class 5A Little Elm and Class 6A Tyler Lee … Carthage has won 22 in a row since that loss to Tyler Lee, which came on Aug. 31 at the White Oak Tournament … Carthage fell behind 2-0 against Splendora in the regional semifinals and trailed 14-12 in the fifth-and-deciding set
HEREFORD
Record: 34-14
Coach: Catherine Foerster
Mascot: Lady Whitefaces
Colors: Maroon, White
Roster: Seniors Hannah Wood, Bethany Sanchez, Lizette Carrillo, Alyssa Vallejo, Darcy Dodd; Juniors Nahryah Hayes, Rainey Aven, Lacey Davis; Sophomores Taytum Stow, Micah Palacios, Bonnie Vallejo; Freshmen ickilah Whatley, Camryn Blair, Miranda Acosta, Autumn Wilburn
How they got here: Def. Dalhart (3-0), Andrews (3-1), Dumas (3-0), Argyle (3-0), Krum (3-0)
Did you know: Hereford has been to the state tournament eight previous times, but this is the first trip since 2008. Other trips came in 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2001 and 2002
LAMAR FULSHEAR
Record: 43-4
Coach: Sydney Gotcher
Mascot: Lady Chargers
Colors: Purple, Black
Roster: Seniors Hannah Ajilore, Presley Carlson, Shelby Tally, Kianna Padilla, Brooklyn Dacosta, Jalile Rodriguez, Haley Edwards; Juniors Madeline Morrow, Jenna Helms, Allyson Struble, Elle Echter, Kalee Tollefson, Rebecca Ferrari; Sophomores Lorenuela Umali, Greta Feeney, Ava Underwood, Alexis Dacosta, Skylar Voskuhl, Bria Dixon; Freshman Victoria Powell
How they got here: Def. Giddings (3-0), Boerne (3-0), Bellville (3-0), La Vernia (3-0), Caldwell (3-0)
Did you know: This is Fulshear’s first trip to the state tournament
KENNEDALE
Record: 36-7
Coach: Kelly Carl
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Colors: Green, Black, White
Roster: Seniors Lillian Rychlik, Blair Ingram-Everett; Juniors Tatum Pavey, Bryley Steinhilber, Angel Mahjoub, Ella Childress, Katharine Spell, Mikayla Earle; Sophomores Amaya Constantino, Madeline Pyles, Gracyn Reed, Bridget Barton, Taylor Poore, Casey Guerry; Freshmen Alexandra Youngblood, True Johnson
How they got here: Def. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (3-0), Melissa (3-2), Carrollton Ranchview (3-0), Farmersville (3-0), Celina (3-1)
Did you know: This is Kennedale’s first trip to the state tournament