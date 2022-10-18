Overton sophomore Bryce Still and Jefferson senior Kenneth Ross helped lead their respective teams to key district wins on Friday.
For their efforts, Still has been named the Longview News-Journal’s Offensive Player of the Week and Ross picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors for week eight of the high school football season.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Still carried 14 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns and completed 5 of 8 passes for 189 yards and three more scores in Overton’s 47-38 win against Mount Enterprise.
Overton is now 2-5 overall and 1-1 in District 11-2A Division II play head into into Friday’s game at Alto.
The Mustangs had dropped four in a row before Friday’s win, but the last two losses were by a combined nine points.
For the year, Still has completed 64 of 129 passes for 1,234 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 88 carries for 518 yards and five scores.
Friday’s game against Mount Enterprise marked the third time this season Still has tossed at least three touchdown passes. His season high was five scoring strikes in a loss to James Bowie.
Ross, meanwhile, spearheaded a spectacular defensive effort in Jefferson’s 16-8 win over Atlanta.
The Bulldogs held Atlanta to 58 rushing yards on 34 attempts and 144 total yards. Ross finished the night with 15 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
For the year, the Bulldog senior has 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two blocked punts. He has recorded double digit tackles in five of the team’s seven games, and has nine stops in the other two outings.
Jefferson, 5-2 overall and 2-0 in District 6-3A Division II, will host Gladewater on Friday.