Kerry Strong returned home to his alma mater and held the Spring Hill head basketball coaching reins the last two seasons, but he confirmed news on Monday that he will coach from a different sideline during the upcoming 2023-2024 campaign.
Strong will instead be the head coach at New Diana High School in 2023-2024.
“I wasn’t really looking,” Strong said of his decision to change jobs. “I didn’t really apply anywhere. A buddy of mine called and said [they] want to talk to me over here about this [job]. I went over there and talked to them, and they offered some things that were hard to turn down.”
“I’ve got some friends that have gone over there, and speak of how highly they enjoy it and the community,” he continued. “New Diana [also] had a good year this past year, and they’re competitive within their district.”
Strong, a 1996 graduate of Spring Hill High School, inherited a boys basketball program that produced a 17-12 record and a Class 4A bi-district playoff appearance (62-50 loss against Paris) during the 2020-2021 season.
He coached the Panthers to a 17-17 record during the 2021-2022 season and a 9-18 mark during the 2022-2023 campaign.
“It’s tough leaving here, especially with it being my hometown,” Strong said of Spring Hill. “It’s a very special place to me. I went my whole school career here. I was a 13-year Panther. I love the place and people.”
The future Eagle lead man will bring a 257-181 career coaching record to the next stop on his journey. He was a member of Quitman’s coaching staff between 2001 and 2006, and kicked off his head coaching career during a one-year stint at Ore City. He then led Kilgore’s program between 2007 and 2010, and earned a 201-119 record at Big Sandy between 2010 and 2021.
He will take over a New Diana boys basketball program that earned a 22-8 overall season record and a 7-4 district mark during the 2022-2023 campaign.
“We’ll get over there, and try and set up some stuff in the summer with some of the neighboring schools,” Strong said of how he’s going to launch another successful first season at a school. “Ore City and some of those places that are nearby, we’ll set up some play days or summer league. [We will also] have some open gyms, and use our summer skill development that the UIL lets us do now to meet some of the kids, see what their skill level is, and develop a plan from there.”