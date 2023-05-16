Student-athletes from 16 schools, along with their families and coaches, gathered at Longview’s The Summit Club for the ninth annual Best Preps Longview banquet presented by Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.
The event honored area student-athletes for their athletic accomplishments along with their success in the classroom and their service to East Texas communities through volunteer work.
“(We) get to see all the schools represented,” Pine Tree volleyball coach Lacy Dennis said of the importance of Best Preps. “The athletes have accomplished so much throughout sports, but then this event also highlights their community service and grades. To be able to be recognized in front of all of East Texas, it’s neat for them.”
“It’s been a great deal for the kids,” White Oak track coach Richard Burks said of the long legacy of Best Preps. “I really appreciate Jack [Stallard] and everybody else connected to this thing. They do a great job putting it on.”
Keynote speaker for the event was former Longview High School athlete Courtney Pruitt, who is now Athletic Director at Kilgore College.
“It’s awesome to see my East Texas counterparts and hometown people excel and be successful in not just in athletics, but in the classroom,” said Pruitt. “It’s the kind of excellence that we want them to continue on. This is a great night. It’s a lot of fun.”
Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans and Tatum’s Kerrigan Biggs took home the top awards, with Evans earning the Male Athlete of the Year honor and Biggs being named Female Athlete of the Year.
Evans is a three-sport athlete at Pine Tree and one of the top recruits in the nation in football.
“It’s an honor,” Dealyn Evans said of the Male Athlete of the Year award. “I got kind of nervous. ... But, I liked that it had a good atmosphere and the speech. I had fun.”
The offensive and defensive lineman, who has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M University, was a first-team All-East Texas and second-team All-State selection in football after recording 58 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures and four sacks as a junior.
In basketball, Evans earned first team all-district and first team All-East Texas honors after averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
He was also an area champion, regional qualifier and state qualifier in the shot put, and a regional qualifier in the discus in track and field.
Biggs, who will play volleyball at the University of Arkansas-Monticello, was named the district blocker of the year in volleyball, and was a second-team All-East Texas selection after finishing the season with 283 kills, 87 blocks, 49 digs and 18 aces.
“This is something that going into high school my goal has always been to be athlete of the year,” Kerrigan Biggs said of the Female Athlete of the Year award. “I feel really accomplished and I did my job. I just loved the experience. It was a very good environment.”
She was an honorable mention All-East Texas selection in basketball, and in track she helped lead Tatum to district and area championships as a team. She ran on the 400, 800 and 1,600-meter relay teams that qualified for regionals, and won the area championship in the triple jump.
Both awards were sponsored by CHRISTUS Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.
Other awards presented were:
Peters Chevrolet Coach of the Year: Leven Barker, Tatum
Peters Chevrolet Athletic Director of the Year: Cody Ross, Beckville
Longview Orthopaedic Association award for Heart and Desire: Lesly Herrera, Kilgore
Clean Cut Roofing Inspiration Award: Preston Armstrong, Pine Tree
McDaniel’sQuality Body Workds Award for Going the Extra Mile: Jacob Whatley, Carthage
East Texas Professional Credit Union Award for Community Excellence: Mia Kittner, St. Mary’s
Kilgore College Award for Academic Excellence: Allison Robinson, Spring Hill
Longview Regional Medical Center Award for Sportsmanship: Lexi Barr, Beckville
Longview Regional Medical Center Award for Baseball: Gavyn Jones, White Oak
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Award for Boys basketball: Cooper Whiteus, Tatum
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Award for Girls basketball: Makenna Kaunitz, Gilmer
Eastman Credit Union Award for Cheerleading: Katie Stansberry, Sabine
ABC Auto Parts Award for Boys cross country: Malachi Gray, Pine Tree
ABC Auto Parts Award for Girls cross country: Kipton Travis, Carthage
ETX View Award for Drill team: Averi Johnson, Pine Tree
Eastman Credit Union Award for Football: Jax Norman, Longview
Rose Retirement Financial Services Award for Boys golf: Will Lenhart, Longview
Rose Retirement Financial Services Award for Girls golf: Kinley Pessel, Hallsville
Clean Cut Roofing Award for Boys powerlifting: Holden Hodges, White Oak
Clean Cut Roofing Award for Girls powerlifting: Kailynn Thomas, Longview
Chick-fil-A Award for Boys soccer: Gersain Saenz, Spring Hill
Chick-fil-A Award for Girls soccer: Emma Wright, Longview
ETX View Award for Softball: Piper Morton, West Rusk
Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association Award for Student athletic training: Alyssa Armendariz, Kilgore
Clean Cut Roofing Award for Boys swimming: Jason Hubbard, Longview
Clean Cut Roofing Award for Girls swimming: Aurora Egbe, Longview
Texas Bank and Trust Award for Boys tennis: Bryce Borders, Kilgore
Texas Bank and Trust Award for Girls tennis: Sydney Singh, Longview
M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls track and field: Emma Nix, White Oak
M. Roberts Digital Award for Boys track and field: Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore
Longview News-Journal Award for Volleyball: Abby Caron, Spring Hill