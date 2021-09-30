JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 27, WYLIE EAST 0: WYLIE - Alexx Hawkins, K'Adryan Parker and Jonathan Lee all scored on 3-yard runs, Dylan Henderson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Fredirick Hawkins and the Longview Lobos blanked Wylie East, 27-0.
Nicholas Onofre booted three PATs for the Lobos, who improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Jacolbie Granville had an interception, and Laquavean Jackson blocked a punt for Longview.
P. TREE 48, NACOGDOCHES 46: Jailyn Robinson rushed for six touchdowns, Cameron Lloyd added a touchdown on the defensive side and Pine Tree edged Nacogdoches, 48-46, on Thursday.
Lloyd's TD came on a scoop and score fumble recovery, and Alston Elder Gunter had an interception for the Pirates.
Noah Salazar and Gael Garcia were standouts on both sides of the ball for Pine Tree.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 56, WYLIE EAST 3: Makhi Stewart scored on a pair of runs, Maverick Rowe tossed three touchdown passes and the Longview ninth grade A team notched a 56-3 win over Wylie East at Lobo Stadium.
Rowe threw TD passes of 15 and 20 yards to Tyler Brown and added a 15-yard scoring strike of 15 yards to Kieffer Doxey.
Stewart had TD runs of 54 and 22 yards. Kason Brooks scored on a 77-yard jaunt, and Jacayden Bolden added a 7-yard TD run for the Lobos. Alexandre Mitchell booted 8 PATS.
Juan Alba recovered a fumble for the Lobos.
LONGVIEW 42, WYLIE EAST 0: James Robinson scored four times on the ground, and the Longview ninth grade B team coasted to a 42-0 win over Wylie East.
Robinson scored on runs of 52, 31, 12 and 1 yards, and Mason Lundy and Jeremiah Johnson both had 6-yard TD runs for the Lobos. Emmanuel Sanchez kicked six extra points.