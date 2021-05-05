Dust off all your favorite surface lures and get ready for the heart stopping surface strikes.
The bream are bedding, the shad are spawning, frogs are doing their thing and the bass are shallow looking to blast surface baits. Surface lures also affectionately called “top waters” are one of the most popular ways to catch bass. Popular but with a sick twist.
A large bass striking a surface lure can be a small dimple with a near silent slurp or as vicious as a freight train crashing into a stack of dynamite. Violence and excitement collide with an extreme mix of joy and possibly some panic and the sick twist rears its ugly head. ...the bass missed the lure.
No second chance, not another swirl, in fact only disappointment is left and the speculation of just how big that bass was. The rush of a surface bite is like any other drug, the high is the thing and most anglers, however casual, love it.
Looking for a likely top water area is pretty easy right now. Find the bream beds and chances are good there will be larger than average largemouth waiting for a bream to slip up. A large bedding area is like a grocery market for bass.
Smaller bass can be caught but large bream are normally the target of the larger bass. This is key to success but the bass will be cruising these bedding areas at daylight and dusk. A large surface lure loafing around in these areas will usually get blasted by these packs of bass.
Of course shallow vegetation is always a good place to look for bass but the plastic frog slowly hopped around lily pads or pepper grass can be just the ticket for an awesome surface lure sortie. Slowly buzzing the edges of hay grass or hydrilla lines can draw ambush strikes from bass waiting in the grass for an opportunity. The same goes for a well placed whopper plopper in these same areas. One place to try the surface lure that is often overlooked is boathouses.
Many people fish boat docks, piers etc. but rarely with a surface plug.
In fact, any surface lure at any time of day or night during this time of year can be deadly. Water conditions play a role in choosing your bait. Slick, calm water seems to work best with the quieter approach of a zara spook or a yellow magic Havana. A slight chop suggests a little more noise with a buzzbait or chugger. A heavy chop may do best with a prop type bait such as an old devils horse.
These are not rules but merely suggestions.
If the surface temperature is above 60 I will throw a surface bait with confidence. Any time throughout the day, always throw a surface lure to keep them honest.
Surface action is a game of the heart, you will have heart attacks and broken hearts but once hooked you can never get enough.