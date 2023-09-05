Class 4A number three-ranked Spring Hill hosted Pine Tree in the latest crosstown showdown, and remained focused during its 25-10, 25-15, 25-16 three-set non-district sweep on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers improved their 2023 season record to 25-4, while the Lady Pirates dropped their year mark to 11-16.
“Staying in the game and being efficient,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said of what he liked about his team’s performance on Tuesday. “I thought we served pretty good. Our server had lots of runs, so I thought we ran a good offense.”
Spring Hill leaned on late first set kills from Elizabeth Corbitt and Carli Manasse, and other scores from Lesley Sanchez and Corbitt to wrap up a 25-10 opening period win.
Manasse guided Spring Hill with five kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces during the match, Sanchez provided nine kills, and Corbitt produced seven kills and two digs.
Pine Tree started to be more competitive in the second set, and leaned on Laney Schroeder’s early kill, block and ace, Alaysha Horton’s score over the net, and Alaina Boyd’s block to make it a 7-7 score in the period.
Schroeder finished with four digs, three kills, two solo blocks, and two block assists, Boyd provided five kills, and Horton earned a pair of kills and digs.
But, the Lady Panthers turned on the gas again during a 18-8 stretch, and ultimately pulled away for a 25-15 set two win. Tyhia Mack led the Spring Hill charge with a kill and a trio of assists that set up kills from Caylee Lewis, Corbitt and Sanchez. Savannah Irwin added an ace and Manasse provided a block to give the home team a 2-0 set advantage.
Mack finished the outing vvwith 21 assists, six digs, and four kills, Irwin produced seven digs, five aces and three kills, and Lewis earned four kills and two digs.
Spring Hill then propelled to a 5-1 start to the third and final set because Mack and Corbitt scored back-to-back Lady Panther points, and Irwin’s kill answered one of Chloe Steber’s two Pine Tree kills in the event.
Corbitt continued to step up for Spring Hill because her two kills guided her group to a 15-10 advantage. The Lady Panthers also received important blocks from Manasse and Sanchez during this stretch.
Pine Tree didn’t go down without a fight because it received a late ace from Boyd and cut the gap to 20-16, but Spring Hill completed a 25-16 third set advantage when its final three points arrived from Mack, Irwin and Corbitt.
The Lady Panthers also received seven digs and two assists from Abby Fisher, and two digs from Kyndall Witt in the win.