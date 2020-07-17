The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced during a webinar on Friday it will push back the start of fall sports for the 2020-21 season.
The organization announced that no scrimmages, games, contests or tournaments can be held between Aug. 3 and Sept. 7. Originally, the TAPPS calendar had practice for football, volleyball and fall soccer set for Aug. 3; first volleyball games for Aug. 10 and football for Aug. 27.
Football will start strength and conditioning on Sept. 8. The following week on Sept. 15 football teams can start working in full pads and will continue that into the week of Sept. 21. During the week of Sept. 21, TAPPS football programs can hold one scrimmage. The first week of games will not be until Sept. 28.
Longview's two TAPPS schools, Christian Heritage Classical School and Trinity School of Texas, were scheduled to open the 2020 season on Friday, Aug. 28 at TST's Titan Field.
For volleyball, Sept. 8 will be strength and conditioning, practice and scrimmages can be held starting Sept. 14 with games beginning the week of Sept. 21.
Winter sports dates have also been pushed back. Dates have been shifted to Nov. 2 (first day of practice), Nov. 9 (first day of scrimmages) and Nov. 12 (first day of games).