Led by first team all-state selection Josue Rosas of Kilgore, East Texas was well-represented with the release of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) all-state and all-region honors for the 2022 season.
A total of 24 players representing five East Texas schools earned all-state or all-region accolades. Two area coaches - Margaret Fenet Wright of Longview (5A, Region II) and Hector Peralez of Kilgore (4A, Region II) - earned regional Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
Players honored included:
GIRLS
Class 4A: Laramie Cox, Kilgore (second team all-state defender), Dahjah Lewis, Sabine (second team all-state forward), Gracie Parrott, Sabine (first team all-region midfielder), Abi Navarette, Sabine (second team all-region defender) and Rosa Gaona, Sabine (honorable mention all-region defender.
BOYS
Class 5A: Jose Luis Aguilar, Longview (second team all-state defender), Diego Enriquez, Longview (second team all-state midfield), Octavio Jacquez, Pine Tree (first team all-region goalie), Alexis Flores, Longview (first team all-region forward), Parker Kelsey, Longview (second team all-region forward), Edgar Bocanegra, Pine Tree (honorable mention all-region defender), Aaron Bocanegra, Pine Tree (honorable mention all-region midfield).
Class 4A: Josue Rosas, Kilgore (first team all-state defender), Anthony Salinas, Kilgore (second team all-state goalie), Leanndro Yzaguirre, Kilgore (second team all-state midfield), Adrian Estrella, Kilgore (second team all-state forward), Anuar Terrazas, Pittsburg, first team all-region defender), Jacob Whatley, Carthage (first team all-region goalie), Elias Flores, Pittsburg (second team all-region midfield), Jose Reyes, Pittsburg (second team all-region goalie), Robert Mason Lee, Sabine (second team all-region goalie), Oscar Gonzalez, Sabine (second team all-region defender), Michael Trejo, Pittsburg (second team all-region forward), Francisco Perez, Sabine (honorable mention all-region midfield).