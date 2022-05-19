Multi-sport standouts Madyson Tate of Gilmer and Brennan Ferguson of Spring Hill took home top honors on Thursday at the eighth annual ETvarsity Best Preps Awards.

The event, sponsored by Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, was held at the Summit Club in Longview to honor the top student-athletes in East Texas. It was a return to a live, in-person celebration following two years of virtual ceremonies.

Tate was named Female Athlete of the Year, and Ferguson took home Male Athlete of the Year honors. Both awards were sponsored by CHRISTUS Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute.

Tate dominated on the basketball court for Gilmer, and was also a standout in volleyball and track. A University of Texas Tyler signee for basketball, Tate averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor as a senior.

She finished her basketball career with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds, and as a senior she was named the District 15-4A Offensive Player of the Year as well as being named the Longview News-Journal’s All East Texas MVP.

Ferguson was a record-setting receiver on the football field for Spring Hill, a state qualifier in golf and a standout in baseball and basketball.

In football, he caught a school-record 60 passes for 1,142 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. He also averaged 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in basketball and entered the baseball playoffs with a .329 average, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 3-1 record on the mound.

He finished 19th individually at the regional golf tournament and helped lead the Panthers to a second straight trip to the UIL State Tournament.

White Oak volleyball coach Carolee Musick earned Coach of the Year honors, and Longview head football coach and athletic director John King was the Athletic Director of the Year. Both awards were sponsored by Peters Chevrolet.

Musick retired following the 2022 season, finishing her career with an 822-251 record in 30 seasons — including a 648-146 record and one state championship at White Oak.

King will head into the 2022 football season with a 197-44 record, and he oversees an athletic program that produced state qualifiers in swimming, track and field and golf while the basketball, baseball, softball and boy and girls soccer teams all qualified for the playoffs.

Other award winners Thursday included:

Pine Tree’s Joseph Cordova (McDaniel’s Quality Body Works Award for Going the Extra Mile)

Marshall’s Sara Jane Palmer (Kilgore College Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics)

Carthage’s Camden Foster (East Texas Professional Credit Union Award for Community Service

White Oak’s Colton Fears (Longview Orthopedic Lynzee Ford Award for Heart & Desire

Longview’s Connor Cox (Longview Regional Medical Center Award for Sportsmanship

Kilgore’s Cason Cox (The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Inspiration Award)

Longview’s Christopher Clodfelter (Eastman Credit Union Award for football)

Marshall’s Emily Hill (Best Preps Longview Award for volleyball)

Hallsville’s Samuel Hawthorne (Best Preps Longview Award for boys cross country)

Gilmer’s Melody Chavez (Best Preps Longview Award for girls cross country)

Hallsville’s Hayden Branson (Best Preps Longview Award for boys powerlifting)

Tatum’s Baylea Densman (Best Preps Longview Award for girls powerlifting)

Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard (Texas Bank & Trust Award for boys basketball)

Pine Tree’s Jalen Scroggins (Texas Bank & Trust Award for girls basketball)

Gladewater’s Tanner Gothard (Longview Regional Award for baseball)

White Oak’s Morgan Benge (Flood Out Restoration Award for softball)

Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie (Clean Cut Roofing Award for boys track and field)

Trinity School of Texas’ Georgia Scott (Clean Cut Roofing Award for girls track and field)

Carthage’s Jacob Whatley (Johnny’s Flooring Award for boys soccer)

Longview’s Isabella Hough (Best Preps Longview Award for girls soccer)

Harmony’s Brayden Bowin (Clean Cut Roofing Award for boys golf)

Hallsville’s Kinley Pessel (Clean Cut Roofing Award for girls golf)

Spring Hill’s Jace Jones (Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Award for boys tennis)

New Diana’s Rylee Camp (Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Award for girls tennis)

Longview’s Joshua “Joshko” Lipp (Best Preps Longview Award for boys swimming)

Longview’s Gracie Ponder (Best Preps Longview Award for girls swimming)

Gilmer’s Addisyn Montgomery (Eastman Credit Union Award for cheerleading)

Coaches from participating schools were asked to submit nominations based on the student/athlete’s contributions athletically, in the classroom and in the community.

Nominees were required to be varsity athletes, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and to have verifiable community service or volunteer credentials of 10 or more hours in the current year.

The winners from each sport – football, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf, basketball, cross country, swimming, powerlifting, soccer, tennis, track and cheerleading – along with 10 specialty awards, were selected from those nominations.

Guest speaker for the year’s event was former Pine Tree High School baseball standout Alan Moye, who is currently the principal at Woodcreek Middle School in Humble.

Moye gave a verbal pledge to play baseball at Baylor University prior to his senior season at Pine Tree, but was drafted in the third round of the 2011 Major League Baseball amateur draft and signed with the Cincinnati Reds.

Moye spent five seasons playing Minor League Baseball in the Cincinnati and Kansas City organizations, but returned to school in the spring of 2006.

After a year away from baseball, he signed to play with the Independent League Fort Worth Cats while attending classes at Baylor University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2009, and a year later had his master’s in sports management.

Moye coached for two seasons at North Shore High School in Houston, and later became assistant principal there.

In November of 2020, he became Dr. Alan Moye after graduating from the Sam Houston State University Educational Leadership Ed. D. Program.

Moye encouraged student-athletes to be “elite,” something he teaches his students so they can excel in the classroom, on the field, and in the future. “ELITE” is about Effort, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork and Endurance.

“What I want to get across tonight is not to just be an elite athlete,” Moye told the students in attendance. “Be an elite person, because being an elite person is lost right now.”

He challenged student-athletes to go beyond what is expected of them and encourage those around them while doing it. Being kind or giving a teammate a pat on the back carries a lot of weight, he said.

Part of being elite is taking all the characteristics on display in athletics and carrying those into life and academics as well.

East Texas-bred Moye is a fan of the area and all its people, he said. He told athletes to be proud of their school and region, as it’s a special place to live. He also said the character traits gained while being raised in East Texas should be carried on throughout their lives, beyond athletics.

“That’s what’s gonna be your guiding light as you go through,” Moye said.

He said being a teenager is tough and knows student-athletes juggle a lot of responsibilities. If they apply the rules of being elite, he said they’ll have what it takes to persevere and be “East Texas tough.”

Organizers thank all the sponsors who helped the event come to fruition along with East Texas Yard Greetings.