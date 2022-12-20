TATUM – Athletes from three different sports locked up all or part of their academic and athletic futures on Tuesday during a signing ceremony at Tatum High School.
Cullen Fite (Arizona State, football), Kerrigan Biggs (Arkansas-Monticello, volleyball), Truitt Anthony (Bossier Parish Community College, baseball) and Landon Estrada (Central Baptist College, baseball) signed national letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at the high school auditorium.
FITE
A run-stuffing, pass rushing defensive lineman, Fite signed with Arizona State after recording 143 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over the past three seasons.
Fite finished the 2022 season with 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and four quarterback pressures after recording 58 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown as a junior in 2021 and 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2020.
Arizona State, located in Tempe, Arizona, completed in the PAC 12 this past season along with USC, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington State, Arizona, California, Stanford and Colorado.
BIGGS
A dominant force at the net the past two seasons for the Lady Eagles, Biggs recorded more than 500 kills and more than 130 blocks in 2021 and 2022 – earning district Blocker of the Year accolades.
Biggs had 283 kills, 87 blocks, 49 digs and 18 aces to help lead Tatum to the regional semifinals this past season. She recorded 227 kills, 45 blocks and 72 digs in 2021.
Arkansas-Monticello completes in the Great American Conference with Harding, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Ouachita Baptist, East Central, Southern Nazarene, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Southern Arkansas and Southeastern Oklahoma State.
ANTHONY
A run-producer on offense who also contributed on the mound for Tatum, Anthony will stay close to home to play for Bossier City-based Bossier Parish Community College.
Anthony hit .293 with 19 RBI and 18 runs scored in 2022 and was a .284 hitter with 17 RBI and 10 runs scored in 2021.
On the hill, he struck out 23 in 21.2 innings of work the past two seasons.
Bossier Parrish competes in the Region XIV Conference with Angelina, Navarro, Northeast Texas, Panola and Tyler.
ESTRADA
Limited to 12 total games in his high school career due to injuries, Estrada was able to get good looks during summer league play.
Central Baptist College, located in Conway, Arkansas, competes in the American Midwest Conference along with Lyon, Columbia, William Woods, Missouri Baptist, Harris-Stowe State, Williams Baptist and Hannibal-LaGrange.