Kamdyn Scott celebrated her birthday in style, and the Tatum volleyball party has reservations in Midlothian.
Scott, a freshman who turned 15 on Tuesday hammered home 18 kills and closed out the first and last sets with thunderous slams, and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 Class 3A Region II regional quarterfinal win over the White Oak Ladynecks in front of a standing room only crowd at Pine Tree’s Pirate Center.
The win moves Tatum to 41-6 on the year and earns the Lady Eagles a spot in the upcoming Region II Tournament, set to begin on Friday in Midlothian.
White Oak ends its season with a 39-9 record.
Abby Sorenson handed out 46 assists and added three kills and 3 digs for Tatum. Scott had 13 digs and two aces to go along with her 18 hammer shots. Aundrea Bradley had five kills, Kaysen Foster 12 digs and 10 kills, Kerrigan Biggs two digs and eight kills, Karly Stroud 16 digs and Kaylei Stroud eight digs, two aces and six kills.
White Oak was paced by Emma Hill with 30 assists and 14 digs and Calee Carter with 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks. Addison McClanahan had eight kills, three digs and a couple of blocks, Addison Clinkscales six kills, Anna Iske four kills and six blocks and Mallory McKinney 17 digs. Karsyn Edwards also came up with 17 digs, and Emma Nix had 10 digs.
White Oak raced out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set, with Edwards making back-to-back diving digs for the ninth point.
After a Tatum timeout, Sorenson set Bradley up for a kill, and the comeback was officially on for the Lady Eagles.
A Sorensen dish to Foster led to another winner and tied things at 11-11. From there, the set was knotted at 12 and 15, with Tatum taking its first lead at 16-15 on an unforced error. Ties were waged at 17 and again at 22 before the Lady Eagles took the lead for good on a Biggs kill, and Scott finished out the match a few minutes later with her third kill of the night.
After a 1-1 tie in the second set, Tatum took the lead on a kill by Scott and eventually built a 9-5 lead before Carter heated up for White Oak. Her kill made it 10-9, and an errant serve tied things at 10-10, but the Lady Eagles went back in front on an errant Ladyneck serve.
After ties at 19, 20 and 21, Tatum moved in front to stay and closed out the 25-21 second set win with a Sorenson dish to Kaylei Stroud for the kill.
White Oak never trailed in the third set, building a 6-0 lead and cruising to a 25-16 win. Hill had six assists and Carter and Iske a couple of kills apiece in the set to keep the Ladynecks alive.
The fourth set was tight throughout, with ties at 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15 and 17, but when Sorenson tipped one over for a kill Tatum went in front to stay at 18-17 and then Sorenson set up Biggs for a running slam and a two-point lead.
A combo block by Iske and Clinkscales kept White Oak close at 20-18, but a lift call on the Ladynecks set up set point and match point and the combination of Sorenson for the dish and Scott for the kill worked for the 18th time to make the final 25-22 and touch off a wild celebration at mid-court.