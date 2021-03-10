The Tatum Eagles are headed to San Antonio on what might best be described as an unfinished business trip.
The Eagles, ranked No. 10, take on No. 6 ranked San Antonio Cole for the Class 3A state championship at 2 p.m. today at the Alamodome.
The trip to the state finals came a year after Tatum suffered a crushing regional semifinal loss last March to Troup. It’s also the fourth chance for Tatum to try and bring home an elusive state championship after playing in — and losing — in the title game three previous times.
The game features a battle-tested Tatum team that hasn’t lost since December — winning 21 in a row — and had to knock off the No. 1 (Dallas Madison) and No. 2 (Brock) teams to get to this point.
Cole, a regular at the state tournament but a team seeking its first championship in more than 30 years, has won 20 in a row heading into today’s showdown.
A look at today’s game:
Class 3A State Championship
Tatum vs. San Antonio Cole
2 p.m. Friday
Alamodome, San Antoio
TATUM
Record: 25-3
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Brett Carr
Roster: Seniors Decartiyay Allison, Bryan Hawkins, Dalone Fuller, Haden Crowley, Markendrick Beall, Jaylen Reynolds; Juniors Kendall Williams, Drake Walton, Kendric Malone, Ty Bridges, Aidan Anthony, Trey Fite, Jayden Boyd
How they got here: Def. Daingerfield 79-32, DeKalb 94-50, White Oak 58-33, Paris Chisum 76-36, Dallas Madison 61-54 and Brock 62-45
Did you know: This is Tatum’s four time playing for a state championship, but the first time in San Antonio. The Eagles reached the state finals in 2003, 2011 and 2014, but those games were played in Austin … In 2003, the Eagles defeated Hempstead (68-61) in the semifinals but lost to Everman (72-44) in the title game. In 2011, Tatum defeated Melissa (70-57) in the state semifinals and lost to Idalou (55-54) in the championship game. In 2014, the Eagles defeated Bushland (58-41) in the semifinals and fell to Ponder (66-56) in the championship game … Tatum head coach Brett Carr is 477-274 in his career … Tatum’s three losses this season all came in December and by a total of 13 points – 63-56 to Longview in the season opener on Dec. 1, 69-65 to Diboll on Dec. 8 and 56-54 to Whitehouse on Dec. 18
COLE
Record: 26-5
Mascot: Cougars
Coach: Rashad Anderson
Roster: SeniorsLucas Veras, Kelby Beckstrom, Ryan Maldonado, Rechod Johnson and Elijah Sexton; Juniors Silas Livingston, Adreaell Ray, Trey Blackmore, Amari Chester; Sophomores J.P. Reyes, Joseph Gibson and Marcel Hutchinson; Freshmen James Livingston, Rocky Vela, Pierre Harris
How they got here: Def. Llano (81-31), Lytle (86-56), Blanco (79-61), Corpus Christi London (50-48), Santa Rosa (67-48) and Little River Academy (59-50)
Did you know: San Antonio Cole is making its eighth trip to the state tournament and third in a row … The Cougars made previous trips in 1967, 1968, 1969, 2006, 2012, 2019 and 2020, but last won a title in 1989 behind star player Shaquille O’Neal