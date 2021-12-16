TATUM - The Tatum Eagles hosted Chapel Hill in a boys basketball tournament game on Thursday night, and pulled out a 74-62 win at Eagle Coliseum.
Aidan Anthony helped the Eagles improve their 2021-2022 season record to 8-2 with a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds.
“We’re a pretty small team, so we’re trying to play some bigger athletic teams,” Tatum head basketball coach Brett Carr said of his team’s tournament matchup. “I was pleased with the way our kids came out, but we didn’t do a very good job of finishing the game.”
The home team jumped out to a fast start.
Jayden Boyd scored the first basket of the game to give Tatum an early 2-0 advantage. Kendall Williams then made his first field goal attempt, and went two-for-two on free throws after a foul on his second shot from the floor to grow the Eagles’ lead to 6-0.
Boyd finished the outing with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Williams earned 12 points like Kendric Malone. Ty Bridges also contributed 10, and Malone had 15 rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Chapel Hill answered with its first points of the game with 5:12 remaining in the game’s opening quarter. Jayvin Mayfield completed a three-point play when he made a field goal during a Tatum defensive foul, and earned the ensuing free throw to make it a 6-3 game.
Tatum responded with a 15-2 run to grow its lead to 21-5 with a minute to play in the period.
A big part of the Eagles’ early success was its free throw execution in the opening quarter. They stepped up and made 11 of their 15 attempts from the charity stripe in the period.
Chapel Hill then scored the last three points of the quarter to cut its deficit to 21-8. Adrian Mumphrey, who led the Bulldogs with 13 points, went one-for-two on free throw attempts to make it a 21-6 game with 27.9 seconds left and Keviyan Huddleston’s first field goal wrapped up the quarter’s scoring.
Tatum held a 41-26 halftime advantage and continued to grow its lead in the third quarter. The Eagles took a 59-40 advantage on Boyd’s fifth make from the floor. Then, Drake Walton’s only three-pointer of the night resulted in a 62-42 lead with 1:23 left in the period, and Boyd recorded a free throw with 29.4 seconds remaining in the frame to make it a 63-43 game.
Chapel Hill earned a late basket to make it a 63-45 game by the quarter’s conclusion, and extended its scoring streak to eight straight points in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 63-51. Walton then snapped the Bulldogs' streak with a successful free throw to get Tatum back on track late.
Tatum returns to action with a 3 p.m. home tournament game against Center on Friday, while Chapel Hill will battle Marshall at 1:30 p.m.