The 16th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage area of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald and Panola Watchman.
The voting panel included Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman and Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald.
Preseason offensive MVP Taylor of Longview joins a list that includes Tyrik Rollison of Sulphur Springs (2008), Traylon Shead of Cayuga (2009), Trey Metoyer of Whitehouse (2010), Del Barnes of Henderson (2011), Greg Ward of John Tyler (2012), Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2013), Larry Pryor of Sulphur Springs (2014), Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2015), Jeremiah Crawford of Mineola (2016), Keontay Ingram of Carthage (2017), Gunner Capps of Carthage (2018), Haynes King of Longview (2019), Jordan Jenkins of Lindale (2020), Brandon Tennison of Gilmer (2021) and Jalen Hale of Longview (2022).
Heading up the defensive side is preseason MVP Travis Jackson of Tyler Legacy. Previous defensive MVPs include Jamarkus McFarland of Lufkin (2008), Ashton Dorsey of John Tyler (2009), Steve Edmond of Daingerfield (2010), Dalton Santos of Van (2011), DeMarkus Lathan of Longview (2012), Josh Walker of Gilmer (2013), Daylon Mack of Gladewater (2014), Demarco Boyd of Gilmer (2015), Lagarryon Carson of Liberty-Eylau (2016), Demarvion Overshown of Arp (2017), Carl Williams of Lufkin (2018), Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (2019 and 2020), Kip Lewis of Carthage (2021) and Jordan Renaud of Tyler Legacy (2022).
OFFENSIVE MVP
TAYLOR TATUM
Longview
Running back
By the numbers: Tatum is regarded as the No. 1 running back in the country by the 247Sports Composite and On3Sports Industry. He carried 227 times for 1,890 yards and a Longview record 33 touchdowns as a junior to go along with 12 catches for 160 yards and three touchdowns. At press time, Tatum had narrowed his college choices down to Ohio State, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Michigan and Georgia
DEFENSIVE MVP
Travis Jackson
Tyler Legacy
Edge
By the numbers: Jackson has given a verbal pledge to TCU, choosing the Horned Frogs over offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Alabama among others. He is rated as the No. 19 edge rusher in the nation by Rivals after recording 60 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 2022
OFFENSE
DEMETRIUS BRISBON
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Quarterback
By the numbers: Passed for 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,400 yards and 15 TDs in 2022. Offers from LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Baylor, Arkansas and Missouri
RICKEY STEWART
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Running back
By the numbers: Rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns and added 186 receiving yards and two more scores in 2022. Offers from Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, Baylor and Oklahoma State
J’KOBY WILLIAMS
School: Beckville
Position: Running back
By the numbers: Carried 115 times for 1,664 yards and 27 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 718 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. Has given a verbal pledge to Texas Tech
WILL HENDERSON
School: Gilmer
Position: Running back
By the numbers: Rushed for 1,036 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Offers from UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Texas State and Memphis
GEKYLE BAKER
School: Brownsboro
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: 51 catches for 712 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022 and 102 grabs, 1,800 yards and 20 TDs in last two seasons. Has given a verbal pledge to TCU
AERYN HAMPTON
School: Daingerfield
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: 55 catches for 1,161 yards and 13 TD in 2022. Also scored one rushing TD. Originally gave a verbal pledge to Texas on Feb. 14, but decommitted and was set to pick between Alabama and Texas on July 7
DERRICK MCFALL
School: Tyler
Position: Receiver
By the numbers: A multiple threat, caught 18 passes for 226 yards and 1 TD, rushed for 218 yards and a TD and passed for 445 yards and 4 TDs in 2022. Has 44 catches, 749 rushing yards, 897 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns the past two seasons. As of press time, had narrowed his list of college choices to Louisville, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and TCU
LANCE JACKSON
School: Pleasant Grove
Position: Tight end
By the numbers: A standout on defense, also a terror as a blocker and a solid pass catcher on offense. 279 receiving yards in 2022. Offers from Georgia, Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and others
CASEY POE
School: Lindale
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: Graded out at 89 percent with 71 knockdowns and one sack allowed in 2022. Numerous offers, and was set to make his college choice announcement on his birthday (July 12) between Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Baylor and Auburn
DYLLAN DRUMMOND
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: Graded out a 90 percent with 118 knockdowns in 2022. Numerous offers, but is committed to continue his career at Navy
CALEB HACKLEMAN
School: Pleasant Grove
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: Returning all-district performer. Verbal to Oklahoma State
BRAYDON NELSON
School: Kilgore
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: No sacks allowed in 255 pass attempts last season with 63 knockdowns. Offers from Prairie View, Lamar and Northwestern University
LUCAS CANO
School: Gilmer
Position: Offensive line
By the numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 17 knockdowns in 2022. The junior has an offer from SMU
DEFENSE
DEALYN EVANS
School: Pine Tree
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 33 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three PBU, one touchdown. Ranked as the no. 41 recruit and No. 9 defensive lineman by 247Sports. Offers from Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, LSU, California, Florida and TCU. Gave a verbal pledge to Texas A&M before his junior season
KENDALL ALLEN
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 111 tackles, 11 TFL, 9 QB pressures, six sacks, five PBU, five forced fumbles, one defensive TD. Offers from Memphis, Arkansas State, UNLV, Grambling and Tulsa
XARYUS SHEPPARD
School: Longview
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 76 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks. A three-year starter for the Lobos.
BILLY SMITH
School: Longview
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 69 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 1 interception, 1 TD in 2022. A three-year starter for the Lobos
JAYDEN JOHNSON
School: Harleton
Position: Defensive line
By the numbers: 95.5 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 19 QB pressures, 5.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries in 2022. Three-time all-state DE
KADEN MCFADDEN
School: Pleasant Grove
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles in 2022. Offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Duke, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, ULM, Texas State and Arkansas State
BOONE MORRIS
School: Mount Vernon
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 154 tackles, 49 TFL,11 sacks, 3 forced fumbles in 2022. Offers from Vanderbilt, North Texas, Sam Houston, UTSA, Abilene Christian, Army, Air Force, ULM, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Texas State, Arkansas State and Tulsa
DAVEON ROSS
School: Chapel Hill
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 162 tackles, 14 TFL, 7 sacks, 9 QB pressures, 4 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD. Offers from UNLV, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Sam Houston and Grambling
QUINN WEBB
School: Daingerfield
Position: Linebacker
By the numbers: 131 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 interception, 1 PBU, 4 QB pressures
WILLIE NELSON
School: Longview
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 77 tackles, 2 TFL, 5 PBU, 5 interceptions. Has 13 interceptions over the last two seasons. Verbal to Oklahoma State
ZACHUAN WILLIAMS
School: Tyler
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 39 tackles, 3 interceptions, 13 PBU, 4 blocked field goals. Has 8 interceptions, 32 PBU and 6 blocked FG over the past two seasons. Offers from Yale, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, Tulsa and Northern Arizona
ZAYLON STOKER
School: Kilgore
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 80 tackles, 10 interceptions (4 returned for TDs), 5 PBU, 1 blocked kick, 1 blocked kick returned for tD
AERYN HAMPTON
School: Daingerfield
Position: Defensive back
By the numbers: 58 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions. Has 12 interceptions over the last 2 seasons. Originally gave a verbal pledge to Texas on Feb. 14, but decommitted and was set to pick between Alabama and Texas on July 7
LUBRYSON ROSS
School: Winona
Position: Return specialist
By the numbers: Averaged 33.4 yards per kick return in 2022 with three touchdowns
TERRY BUSSEY
School: Timpson
Position: Utility
By the numbers: Ranked as the No. 15 recruit nationally and No. 1 athlete and No. 2 recruit in Texas by 247Sports. Passed for 2,177 yards, 26 touchdowns and one interception, rushed for 2,596 yards and 46 TD and had 115 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 6 PBU, 5 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in 2022. Has narrowed his list of college choices to Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU
CARLOS HERNANDEZ
School: Center
Position: Kicker
By the numbers: 84 kickoffs, 30 touchbacks; 74-76 on PAT and 3-4 on FG
BLAKE HARMON
School: Grace
Position: Punter
By the numbers: Averaged 43 yards per punt with six placed inside opponent’s 20-yard line