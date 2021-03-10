CORSICANA — First, the Tatum Eagles knocked off No. 1 Dallas Madison. Then came No. 2 Brock.
Now comes a trip to the Alamo City for the Tatum Eagles.
Just days after taking a 61-54 win over Class 3A No. 1 Madison in the Class 3A Region II final, No. 10 Tatum had to turn around and face No. 2 Brock on Tuesday night in the Class 3A semifinals.
Tatum’s pressure defense wore down Brock as the game went on to send the Eagles to the state championship game for the first time since 2014 with a 62-45 victory at Tiger Gym.
“It’s amazing,” Tatum head coach Brett Carr said. “When you think, you’re sitting in Region II and you’ve got to fight through a storied program like Dallas Madison and next round catch No. 2 Brock, another storied program. We were worried all week, well I guess not all week, it was one day, but we were worried we wouldn’t have the energy to come back and match after the Dallas Madison game. The kids fought hard. They played 94 feet. I couldn’t be more happy for them. It’s a big moment in T Town.”
During the postgame celebration, junior guard Kendall Williams put on a St. Patrick’s Day-themed hat and had a simple message: “We’re going to San Antonio.”
It will be Tatum’s first trip to San Antonio. The other three state appearances for the Eagles were when the tournament was still played in Austin.
And it will be a defacto road game for the Eagles, who will face No. 5 San Antonio Cole at 2 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome. It is the third consecutive state appearance for Cole, which last won a state title in 1989 behind star player Shaquille O’Neal, whose team was honored at the Frank Erwin Center during Tatum’s last state appearance. Tatum will be in search of its first championship in program history.
But first, the Eagles get to enjoy Tuesday’s big win over Brock.
“Probably the next 24 hours, but we’ve got work to do,” junior forward Jayden Boyd said. “We’ve got to win the state game.”
Brock controlled the game early, leading 12-6. Tatum stormed back with a 7-0 run to take a brief lead. The score was tied at 13 after the first quarter.
Tatum started the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Boyd. Boyd then had a block on one end of the court and came down for a putback to give Tatum an 18-13 lead.
After a 3-pointer by Brock’s Ty McCall, Tatum went on an 8-0 spurt as Aidan Anthony and Boyd knocked in consecutive triples.
Tatum was ahead 28-18 before Brock ended the half on a 7-0 run, including two free throws by McCall in the final second, to cut the score to 28-25.
“We made a lot of mistakes early,” Carr said. “You get to pressure games like this and think you’re one game away from a state championship, and there’s a lot of pressure on a 16 and 17-year-old kid. We made some mistakes early, and they got some easy buckets. We went in there at halftime, talked about how we were doing things we haven’t done in a long time. We had to clean it up. I felt like they cleaned it up in the second half and did a great job.”
Tatum led 34-33 midway through the third quarter and then went on a 10-2 run to lead 44-35 after three quarters. Boyd had the final five points, putting back his own miss and then knocking down a three from the corner on a sideline out of bounds play.
That run extended into the fourth quarter as the Eagles scored eight straight — four by Dalone Fuller — to give Tatum a 52-35 advantage.
“It’s all about staying calm and keeping our composure,” Fuller said. “We had to play together and be together. That’s what we did tonight.
Tatum continued to wear Brock down with its aggressive defense and fast-paced attack, and Brock was never able to recover.
“Pressure, that’s the big thing,” Boyd said. “We keep pressure on the other teams, and they don’t know what to do.”
Boyd finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
“He’s special, period,” Carr said. “That’s a great kid. He’s been through a lot of adversity. And for him to play like he’s played in this run, it’s unbelievable.”
Fuller had 10 points for Tatum (25-3), and Anthony hit three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points.
Nathan Jones led Brock (29-4) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Corbin Calzacorta had 10 points.
Tatum has now won 21 straight with its last loss coming to Whitehouse on Dec. 18, 2020.
That 21st consecutive win came in front of a large crowd on Tuesday night.
“That’s what this town is,” Carr said. “That’s Tatum, America. Ever since I got here 18 years ago, I said that’s Tatum, America. We don’t do anything where they don’t show up. They’re the best crowd I’ve ever seen in my life.”
It’s safe to say there will be plenty of Tatum green inside the Alamodome on Friday afternoon.