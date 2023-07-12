Longview running back Taylor Tatum continues to climb the recruiting rankings, so he felt next week was the right time to announce his long-awaited commitment between finalists Oklahoma and USC.
Tatum announced via Twitter his top two schools on Monday and will choose the best destination for him during an 11 a.m. event at the Longview High School Turf Room on July 21.
He previously narrowed his options to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M on April 24.
“Just excited for him and his family,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “He earned [the offers] through his play on the field, his actions off the field, and his academic prowess. Just a high-character kid. That’s why he’s in this unique situation.”
“Each kid is different when the time’s right to do it,” he added. “Taylor feels like the time is now. He wants to enjoy his senior year, he wants to go play football with his classmates and teammates, and represent Lobo Nation.”
The offseason spotlight has definitely been on Tatum this year because 247Sports recognized him as the top running back recruit in the Class of 2024 on May 22. The recruiting web site’s composite rankings currently view him as the 31st best overall prospect for his high school graduating year, and marked him as a five-star athlete on July 6.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football also nominated him for the 2023 Whataburger Super Team this summer.
Tatum received 15 of his 39 college football offers since Longview’s 2022 football season came to an end in the Class 5A Division I state semifinal on December 10. His full list of opportunities included Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southern Cal, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, UTSA, Washington, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
The tailback talent jumped on the scene when he produced 730 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and three receiving scores during his sophomore season in 2021. He then made an even bigger splash as a junior in 2022 when he ran 227 times for 1,890 yards and a Longview-record 33 touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 160 yards and a trio of scores.