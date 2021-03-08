As Brett Carr watched his team in the locker room in the aftermath of a crushing regional semifinal loss last March, he saw disappointment and hope.
The Eagles had just fallen to Troup, 55-49, in the third round of the playoffs to end a 25-11 season, and the veteran head coach was at a loss for words. Turns out, he didn’t have to say much.
“I just remember sitting in that locker room and seeing something different in the kids,” said Carr, who had to wait a lot longer than expected to use that loss as motivation for another season.
A week later, COVID-19 shut things down, but a year later the Eagles are right where they want to be.
Tatum (24-3) will take on Brock (29-3) in a 7 p.m. Class 3A state semifinal contest tonight at Corsicana High School. The winner will advance to the Class 3A state championship game to face either Little River Academy or San Antonio Cole at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
“To be honest, this is the most unusual year I’ve had in coaching,” Carr said. “We lost that game to Troup, and then the world turned upside down. I had all of these plans, but they were my plans and not God’s plans. We came back, but barely got to see each other during the summer. We got back to school, but there were disruptions all the time and we had to worry about so many different scenarios.”
The bulk of the team had been together since 2018, when the Eagles advanced to the regional tournament and lost to Dallas Madison. That loss was avenged on Saturday in the regional finals when Tatum overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the No. 1 ranked team, 61-54.
“As the season went along, I saw that a close-knit group this was,” Carr said. “It’s a talented group, and probably the deepest team I’ve ever had. When we finished the district unbeaten, I felt pretty good about things. I felt like we were ready to take on what was ahead, and then we played the No. 1 ranked team in the regional finals. Not just the No. 1 team, but a storied Dallas Madison program.”
Depth was the story of the game against Madison, as it has been all season for Tatum.
Dalone Fuller led the late charge with 10 points in the final frame. Jayden Boyd had his second straight double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Kendric Malone had 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Kendall Williams finished with eight points and four assists.
The night before in a blowout win over Chisum, Boyd had 18 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Decartiyay Allison finished with eight points and seven steals, Malone seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals and Fuller eight points. Williams, Drake Walton and Aidan Anthony all had seven points.
“Like any other group, on any given night you are going to have guys who struggle and guys who step up,” Carr said. “Having a large rotation allows us to find another guy to shine. It’s certainly special to have that ability as a team.
The celebration after Saturday’s win over Madison was wild, but short.
“In sports, you can be on the mountain one day, and then next day you have to come back down and get back to work,” Carr said. “Brock is another storied program. They have won a lot of games and have won state championships. My first year here we played them in a warmup game, and it was a war. They are the same type of team now. Very physical. Good size, and fundamentally sound, well-coached kids.”
Brock, much like Tatum, wasn’t challenged much in the playoffs until the regional finals — defeating Nocona (73-48), Jim Ned (47-29), City View (72-61) and Abernathy (75-33) before knocking off Shallowater by three points (49-46) in the title game.
Tatum’s three losses this season have been by a combined 13 points. The Eagles fell to Longview (63-56) in the season opener back on Dec. 1, lost to Diboll (69-65) a week later and fell to Whitehouse (56-54) back on Dec. 18.
The Eagles have won 20 in a row heading into tonight’s contest.