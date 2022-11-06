Friday’s troublesome forecast pushed back many East Texas high school volleyball area round playoff matches, but Tatum made the most of its rescheduled Class 3A battle with Harmony, and completed a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 sweep during Saturday afternoon’s rescheduled event at Pine Tree High School’s Pirate Center.
Tatum improved its season record to 40-6, and will face White Oak in next week’s Class 3A Region II quarterfinal. Harmony, on the other hand, finished the 2022 campaign with a 22-13 mark.
Harmony enjoyed a fast to the first set, and eventually grew its advantage to 18-13. Lanie Trimble set up an early Isabel Morris score, Lillie Jones earned a point on a serve, and Gabby Hector set up a Trimble kill.
But, Tatum stormed back with a 14-7 run that extended and won the period. Abby Sorenson set up a Kamdyn Scott kill before Kaysen Foster followed with three late kills.
Kerrigan Biggs and Sorenson then added kills in the extra time to wrap up a come-from-behind 27-25 set one win.
“We came out a little bit flat, but we hung in there,” said Tatum head volleyball coach Leven Baker. “We’ve been in a lot of tight games this year against good teams, and we don’t panic. That’s what we kept talking about.”
Scott led the victorious Lady Eagles with 17 kills and two aces in the match. She also provided a team-high 13 digs like Karly Stroud, who added one ace.
Foster finished the event with 10 digs and eight kills, Sorenson provided 10 digs, two kills, and one ace, and Biggs earned 11 kills and one dig.
Tatum used its previous experience to overcome two early deficits, and produce a strong finish in the second set. The Lady Eagles leaned on Scott’s kill and serving abilities to turn a 5-4 deficit into a 9-5 lead, and they never looked back.
Foster provided two mid-set kills, and Biggs followed with one of her own. Scott then scored points on both a kill and serve to grow the margin to 17-13.
Harmony did remain close when Trimble’s kill cut the gap to 19-17, but answering kills from Biggs and Aundrea Bradley, and a late point from Sorenson helped wrap up Tatum’s 25-20 set two win.
Bradley finished the afternoon with seven kills and a pair of digs.
Tatum now owned a 2-0 match advantage, and ultimately marched to the sealing 25-16 victory in the third and final set.
Biggs produced two kills, and Scott followed with one during the Lady Eagles’ 5-1 start to the period.
Bradley then added a kill before Biggs’ block and kill made it a 16-7 score.
Harmony provided some push back during a short 3-0 run. Trimble and Rendi Seahorn teamed up for a block, and Jones scored on a serve to make it a 16-10 game.
But, Tatum was able to finish off the competition because Scott, Foster, and Gracie Pace provided important scores late.
Trimble had nine kills, 12 assists, two blocks and two digs for Harmony. Lillie Jones finished with four kills and 11 digs, Seahorn nine kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Gabby hector two kills, 12 assists and four digs, Addie Young eight digs and Isabel Morris three kills and two digs.