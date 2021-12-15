TATUM - Trey Fite waited until the first day of the early signing period to announce that he was continuing his football playing career at Southern Methodist University. The Tatum Eagle defensive end made his college announcement at his school’s signing day ceremony on Wednesday morning.
“Just the educational background, and that I’m going to play football for some great coaches and with some great teammates,” Fite said of what sold him on the athletic opportunity. “I love the city. I’m going to keep working and hit the weight room.”
He found that SMU was the right future home for him when he made an official visit to its University Park campus during his recruiting process. He’s also looking forward to learning from new SMU head football coach Rhett Lashlee.
“The people were really welcoming and were fun,” Fite said of the individuals he met on his visit to SMU.
Fite enjoyed a lot of a success as a Tatum high school football player and knows he wouldn’t have reached the college level without his hometown.
“I grew up here,” Fite said of what Tatum means to him. “It taught me how to be relentless and to leave my heart out on the field.”
Fite finished his senior year with the 2021 District 6-3A Division I Defensive Line MVP after earning 63 tackles, 20 quarterback pressures, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery. He also helped guide the Tatum Eagles to an 8-3 record and a bi-district playoff finish.
He earned the same honor when he recorded 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, six quarterback pressures, three pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a junior. He played a critical role in Tatum’s 8-2 season record and area round playoff finish in the 2020 campaign.
That was preceded by his 85 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles, which were standout sophomore numbers as a young player during the 2019 season.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Tatum athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman said of Fite’s upside at the college level. “He’s got a big frame that’s going to fill out. Of course, he’s going to get stronger, bigger and faster. He already has some of the tools that are vital. He’s got a high motor, he plays from whistle to whistle, sideline to sideline, and doesn’t know the meaning of the word quit. Everything else will be icing on the cake for him.”
Accomplishments like that allowed Fite to start building a personal legacy in Tatum. Now, everyone from his hometown is excited to watch how he grows it at SMU and beyond.
“Trey is the prime example of a young man that worked very hard, both academically and athletically, to get an opportunity that he deserved,” said Holman. “He’s got a great work ethic for us in the athletic arena. And he took care of his business, so when an opportunity like this came along, he could take advantage of it.”