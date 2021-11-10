TATUM - Reese Milam has played baseball since his T-ball days. All his training and work over the years earned him the opportunity to play at the college level, which he made official with Wednesday afternoon’s college baseball signing ceremony at Tatum High School.
He made his Navarro College baseball commitment official, so he will join its baseball program for the 2022-2023 school year, and begin playing college baseball games in the spring of 2023.
“Just to advance my baseball career, and have a lot of growth at Navarro,” Milam said of what excites him about the opportunity. “They seem to really invest in their players. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and it’s a great opportunity.”
Milam was active in the summer baseball scene, which led to him being offered the college baseball opportunity this summer. He received a call from Navarro College assistant baseball coach Roberto Gallegos before visiting the school’s campus.
“It was awesome when I got the opportunity,” said Milam.
Milam is following the college baseball footsteps of his father, Brandon, who played at fellow JUCO program Panola College before finishing his collegiate baseball career at the University of Houston.
“He pretty much taught me baseball,” Milam said of the role that his father played in his playing career so far.
Milam has found regular success on the baseball diamond since his high school career began, and has been a member of Tatum’s varsity baseball team since he was a freshman.
“Reese is a quiet competitor,” said Tatum head baseball coach Dustin Russell. “But when he gets on the mound, he’s very fierce in how he pitches. I see him making an impact [at the college level] immediately. He’s got a command of all his pitches, and that’s something that they definitely look for at the next level. He’s got all the tools, so I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do.
“And you can’t forget hitting,” he continued. “He led the team in batting average this [past season], and has one of the top averages on the team all four years.”
Most recently during his junior season in 2021, he recorded a .338 batting average, 18 runs, 15 RBIs, seven doubles, five stolen bases and a pair of triples, and also earned 59 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings on the mound en route to a 5-0 pitching record.
In the 11-game COVID-shortened 2020 sophomore campaign, he earned a .280 batting average, five RBIs, five runs, two doubles, a pair of stolen bases and a triple, along with 13 strikeouts in 12 innings as a pitcher.
And as a freshman in 2019, he owned a .308 batting average, 18 RBIs, 13 runs, nine doubles and eight stolen bases to go with 42 strikeouts as a pitcher in 36 1/3 innings of work.
“It’s been pretty big,” Milam said of the role that Tatum’s baseball program has played in his life. “It’s meant a lot. I don’t think there is a way to really put it in words. That’s all I can say.”