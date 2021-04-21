Tatum’s Yuvia Vazquez, who finished her career with 120 goals after a standout senior campaign, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Soccer Team for 2021.
Vazquez recorded 42 goals and 12 assists this season, and had six matches where she recorded at least four goals.
Other superlatives went to Spring Hill’s Jayme Dowell (Co-Midfielder of the year) and Kadence Wagner (Newcomer of the Year), Kilgore’s Emma Taylor (Offensive MVP) and Alejandra Whitaker (Goalkeeper of the Year), Henderson’s Randy Hammontree (Coach of the Year), Kiana Warren (Defensive MVP), Jordan Williams (Co-Midfielder of the Year), Marin Love (Sophomore of the Year) and Ella Wheat (Utility Player of the Year) and Waskom (Team Sportsmanship).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamSpring Hill: Karsyn Bowden, Alexis Grubb, Natalie Fisher; Tatum: Lexi Luna, Kaniya Starling; Kilgore: Cristina Rosas, Maria Whitaker; Henderson: Marissa Aparico, Josie Arellano, Annabelle Orta, Jordyn Lybrand; Sabine: Dahjah Lewis, Sierra Richter, Rosa Gaona.
Second TeamSpring Hill: Haleigh Yoder; Waskom: Angelica Qintana, Jessica Mendez; Carthage: Cynthia Lopez, Taylor Dixon; Center: Heylin Rodriguez, Gracie Gonzalez, Alli Stuever; Kilgore: Jackie Estrella; Ashley Martinez; Avagail Bazaldua; Sabine: Hadlee Wagoner.
Honorable MentionSpring Hill: Ana Vizueth, Annabelle Casimiro, Ally Kokenzie, Peyton Borens; Kilgore: Estrella Galvan, Berenice Zarazua, Alexia Sosa, Laramie Cox, Samantha Rodriguez, Cloria Rodriguez; Carthage: Melissa Garcia, Melissa Salazar, Lexi Lopez, Kipton Travis, Kensi Travis, Zoe Spencer; Waskom: Lizbet Posado, Dasia Woodard, Alejandra Gomez; Tatum: Lily Luna, Ariam Vazquez, Ajah Henderson; Center: Anayeli Martinez, Isabel Soto, Monica Sandiego, Tania Suaste, Melony Reyes; Henderson: Kirsten Gasaway, Jelesyse Morquecho, Aleece Shuster, Aubani Pace, Consuelo Moncada, Gabrielle Bell, Irene Bazaldua; Sabine: Gracie Parrott, Peyton Childress, Abi Navarette, Gisele Flores, Perla Borrego.